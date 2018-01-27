 


Bang Up to the Elephant moved into a cavernous space in Capitol Hill this week.
Bang Up to the Elephant moved into a cavernous space in Capitol Hill this week.
Mark Antonation

All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | January 27, 2018 | 6:58am
AA

Our list of restaurant closings looks a little grim this week, but it's not all bad news. Boxcar Coffee is brewing its last cup of java inside The Source on Sunday, January 28, but only because the Boulder-based company has outgrown the space, where it roasts its own beans. Boxcar is still going strong at 1825 Pearl Street in Boulder, and is looking to open at least one new Denver cafe while also moving its roasting facility to a bigger spot in Boulder. After Sunday, those with a jones can fill their caffeine quota at Caffe Figurati from Commonwealth Coffee Roasters at the Source. Look for a pop-up coffee counter during the next month or so — beginning Monday — before Figurati takes over the Boxcar space permanently.

In other silver-lining stories, Charcoal Restaurant closed in the Golden Triangle this week, but still runs Charcoal Bistro at 1082 South Gaylord Street, and Tony P's has vacated its Uptown pizzeria but its LoHi location at 2400 West 32nd Avenue is up and running, and that includes pizza delivery. And while Mataam Fez lost the lease on its forty-year home on East Colfax Avenue, it's hoping to reopen in a yet-to-be-determined spot in the coming months.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of January 22-28, 2018, followed by links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bang Up to the Elephant (Saturday), 1310 Pearl Street
Denver Distillery, 244 South Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Boxcar Coffee (Sunday), 3350 Brighton Boulevard (inside the Source)
Charcoal, 43 West Ninth Avenue
The Hound, 575 Saint Paul Street
Jade Garden Chinese Restaurant, 5120 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Mataam Fez, 4609 East Colfax Avenue
Tony P's, 777 East 17th Avenue

*Or earlier, and not mentioned in a previous post.

The barrel above Denver Distillery's front entrance took a little finagling.
The barrel above Denver Distillery's front entrance took a little finagling.
Linnea Covington

"After Six Years of Work, Denver Distillery Opens Its Doors"

Bang Up to the Elephant moved into a cavernous space in Capitol Hill this week.
Bang Up to the Elephant moved into a cavernous space in Capitol Hill this week.
Mark Antonation

"Bang Up to the Elephant Brings Caribbean Cuisine to Capitol Hill"

Charcoal closed after seven years in the Golden Triangle.
Charcoal closed after seven years in the Golden Triangle.
Charcoal Facebook

"Last Call for Charcoal Restaurant"

Mataam Fez is gone from Colfax Avenue.
Mataam Fez is gone from Colfax Avenue.
Flickr/Bradley Gordon

"Mataam Fez Will Close This Month With Hopes of Finding a New Location"

It can be tough keeping on top of all the action in Denver's dynamic restaurant scene. So we're here to help.

Every week, we track bar and restaurant openings closings; then compile a list at the end of every month. At the end of the year, we roll out our list of every opening and closing for the past year. You can see our 2017 Restaurant Roll Call here.

Have you spotted any new restaurant or a place that recently closed that belongs on our list? Share the information in a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

