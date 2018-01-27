All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Bang Up to the Elephant moved into a cavernous space in Capitol Hill this week.

Our list of restaurant closings looks a little grim this week, but it's not all bad news. Boxcar Coffee is brewing its last cup of java inside The Source on Sunday, January 28, but only because the Boulder-based company has outgrown the space, where it roasts its own beans. Boxcar is still going strong at 1825 Pearl Street in Boulder, and is looking to open at least one new Denver cafe while also moving its roasting facility to a bigger spot in Boulder. After Sunday, those with a jones can fill their caffeine quota at Caffe Figurati from Commonwealth Coffee Roasters at the Source. Look for a pop-up coffee counter during the next month or so — beginning Monday — before Figurati takes over the Boxcar space permanently.

In other silver-lining stories, Charcoal Restaurant closed in the Golden Triangle this week, but still runs Charcoal Bistro at 1082 South Gaylord Street, and Tony P's has vacated its Uptown pizzeria but its LoHi location at 2400 West 32nd Avenue is up and running, and that includes pizza delivery. And while Mataam Fez lost the lease on its forty-year home on East Colfax Avenue, it's hoping to reopen in a yet-to-be-determined spot in the coming months.