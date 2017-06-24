The Westword Watch List: Where and What to Eat This Week

EXPAND The bycatch of the day: saltwater perch from Oregon. Danielle Lirette

If you need a little something beyond typical ballpark dogs when you're cheering on the Rockies, we've got just the thing for you, along with suggestions for succulent sustainable seafood and deep-fried treats from South America. Here are three hot ideas for lunch and dinner this week, followed by our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings and closings for June 19 through June 25.

1644 Platte Street

303-455-3084

Brider has already found a steady stream of regulars wise to its great sandwiches stuffed with rotisserie meats, but most customers come here for a coffee kickstart to the day or a reprieve from work at lunchtime. But this shop is also within an easy stroll of Coors Field, so the Brider team has devised a way for you to enjoy a tasty meal on your way to the ballpark. From now through October 1, when the Rockies' regular season ends, you can pick up a Rock Box for $16, which comes with any sandwich from the menu, a side of paprika potato chips, a fruit cup and a beverage or housemade soda. Chances are you'll be returning by the same route; present your ticket stub at Brider after the game for a free local beer or soda.

La Chiva

1417 South Broadway

720-389-9847

What's hotter than a handheld empanada? A crispy Colombian emapanada straight out of the fryer at La Chiva, South Broadway's sizzling new Colombian eatery. Chef/owner Jorge Aguirre turned his popular food truck into a brick-and-mortar cocina in the midst of Antique Row, and will slowly be expanding his menu with more South American entrees. But those empanadas are a great start; they're made by hand from fresh corn and stuffed with beef, chicken, pork, cheese or a hearty veggie mix. Take a mini-tour of South American by hitting Maria Empanada just up the street for an Argentinian-Colombian bang-bang lunch.

The Way Back

4132 West 38th Avenue

720-728-8156

The Way Back was the subject of this week's review from critic Gretchen Kurtz, who loved the restaurant's "authentic, untethered, you-be-you freedom." She also appreciated the Way Back's dedication to sustainable ingredients, like ocean by-catch presented on seasonally shifting seafood plates. You can expect to find something similar to the saltwater perch pictured above, plated with wheat berries and slivers of radish. It may not be perch next time you're in, but you can bet it will be delicious.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of June 19-25, 2017:

Bars/Restaurants Opening This Week:*

Bremen's Wine & Tap, 2005 West 33rd Avenue

Landlocked Ales (Saturday), 3225 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Mondo Market (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Organic Sandwich Company, 459 South McCaslin Boulevard, Louisville

Bars/Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week:*

LoHi Steakbar (Sunday, for renovations), 3200 Tejon Street

Bars/Restaurants Closing This Week:*

Americatus (Saturday), 2449 Larimer Street

Carve Barbecue, 1000 South Colorado Boulevard

Masterpiece Luncheonette, 1710 Sherman Street

McGloughlin's, 2100 16th Street

Rockin' R Bar, 2035 South Sheridan Boulevard

Southern Hospitality, 1433 17th Street

Southern Hospitality, 7431 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

*Or earlier, and not listed in a previous Watch List.

