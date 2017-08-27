 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Adding fresh pasta to lamb ragu at Cattivella.
Adding fresh pasta to lamb ragu at Cattivella.
Danielle Lirette

Reader: Restaurants Focus Too Much on Food, Not on Dining Experience

Westword Staff | August 27, 2017 | 7:27am
AA

For her current review, Gretchen Kurtz ventured to Eastbridge Stapleton, the new complex on the edge of Aurora where Elise Wiggins has opened Cattivella, the first restaurant she can call her own. The food is a twist on classic Italian, and while some dishes earned raves, Kurtz found that service snafus sometimes interrupted the flow of a meal. And Julie agrees: 

I will follow Elise Wiggins wherever she goes....even to the edge of Aurora at Eastbridge Stapleton. No matter where she is, her food is always fabulous. I will admit I was a little disappointed by the service at Cativella, though.

Adds Jake: 

Overrated.

And then there's this from Christine:

 With few exceptions, service is always the biggest issue with every restaurant I've patronized in Denver. Restaurants seem to be focused on the food and not even considering the dining experience they are providing to their guests. It's almost as if they feel you should be grateful to be dining there, so service doesn't matter. It's very disappointing.

What kind of service snafus have you encountered in Denver?

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >