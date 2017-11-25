All The Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

A smattering of bars and restaurants popped up this week, from the third metro outpost of national chain Growler USA (a restaurant and tap room that can't actually fill growlers here in Colorado because of state liquor laws) in West Highland, to the Brutal Poodle, which takes over where the Overland closed last spring. While it's just serving drinks for now, the Poodle will soon add food. And air travelers can avail themselves of the first Smashburger at Denver International Airport; the Denver fast-casual burger chain opened a restaurant and bar in the C concourse of the airport and will soon add a second in the B concourse. Here's our complete list of openings (no closings that we know of) for the week of November 20-26, 2017:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Brutal Poodle (bar only), 1967 South Broadway
Daddy's Bar & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
Fortune Wok to Table, 2817 East Third Avenue
Growler USA, 4433 West 29th Avenue
Skewer, 3484 South Broadway, Englewood
Smashburger DIA, C Concourse, 8500 Peña Boulevard
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!