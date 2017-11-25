All The Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

A smattering of bars and restaurants popped up this week, from the third metro outpost of national chain Growler USA (a restaurant and tap room that can't actually fill growlers here in Colorado because of state liquor laws) in West Highland, to the Brutal Poodle, which takes over where the Overland closed last spring. While it's just serving drinks for now, the Poodle will soon add food. And air travelers can avail themselves of the first Smashburger at Denver International Airport; the Denver fast-casual burger chain opened a restaurant and bar in the C concourse of the airport and will soon add a second in the B concourse. Here's our complete list of openings (no closings that we know of) for the week of November 20-26, 2017:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

The Brutal Poodle (bar only), 1967 South Broadway

Daddy's Bar & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue

Fortune Wok to Table, 2817 East Third Avenue

Growler USA, 4433 West 29th Avenue

Skewer, 3484 South Broadway, Englewood

Smashburger DIA, C Concourse, 8500 Peña Boulevard