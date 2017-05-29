menu


Reader: There's Good Barbecue in Denver? Where?

Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4:55 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Pork rib at GCue.
Danielle Lirette
You might be hosting a barbecue in your back yard on Memorial Day, but plenty of people will be searching for a spot where they can get some good ribs or brisket. To help them make plans, we recently shared our Ten Best Barbecue Joints in Metro Denver — and What You Should Order There. And once again, readers wrote in not only questioning why their favorites — Winston Hill's, Switchback Smokehouse, Moe's? Brothers — weren't there. (Good reason OwlBear didn't make the list: It's closed, at least for now.) Others questioned whether Denver actually has barbecue worth touting. Says Andrew:

There's good BBQ in Denver? Where?

Adds Jon:  

There's nothing around around here can compare to Texas, Missouri, or Tennessee BBQ. We need it badly.

What do you think of the barbecue in Denver? Where will you be eating today?

