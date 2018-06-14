The Ten Best Places to Celebrate World Cup Soccer This Summer

Rhein Haus is just one of the places around town you can tune in for the World Cup.

Today is the first day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and you know what that means — it's time to flex your vastly finite knowledge of soccer and spend the next four weeks bullshitting your way through games at the bar. The quadrennial international tradition takes place between June 14 and July 15, and while we can't tell you who to root for (we barely know who's playing), we can let you know of ten places around town to eat and drink while watching the action.



The British Bulldog covers your Pakistani food cravings as well as your soccer-watching needs. Westword file photo

The British Bulldog

2052 Stout Street

303-295-7974

britishbulldogdenver.com

The Bulldog is one of just a few stalwart soccer bars in town; it's been opening at the crack of dawn on the weekends to welcome fans for years. With World Cup play kicking off on Thursday, bartenders have their work cut out for them as they welcome customers as early as 4 a.m. Visit the bar's website for a schedule of the games that will grace the tellies at the old-school pub, and settle in for a full English breakfast and some excellent Pakistani fare.



You'll find Iceland and Irish spirits behind the Celtic's bar this month. Courtesy The Celtic on Market & OTB Facebook page

Celtic on Market

1400 Market Street

303-484-1066

celticonmarket.com

The Celtic doesn't have quite the commitment to the early morning games as some bars, but it will still be airing a respectable selection of matches throughout the tournament — and if there's one game you don't want to miss here, it's the Tuesday, June 21 faceoff between Croatia and Iceland. That's because the Icelandic consulate has named this Irish bar the official bar for Iceland supporters in Denver. That means you can expect plenty of Reyka Vodka behind the bar (so perhaps it's a good thing the Celtic won't be pouring at 4 a.m.)