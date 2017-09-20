Ten Bottomless Mimosas for Less Than $15 in Denver

Few things in life are more rewarding than a mimosa at the end of a long week or the beginning of a relaxing weekend. Coming across a solid bottomless mimosa deal that pairs well with your brunch can be tricky, especially when you're on a budget, so when you see an entire list of deals for less than $15, you should immediately laminate it and mount it on your fridge. Here are the ten best bottomless-mimosa deals around town, listed from most expensive to cheapest.

Maddie’s Restaurant

2425 South Downing Street

720-389-8068

Maddie’s is a “great place for morning eats” (according to the restaurant's website) — and a great bargain for bottomless cocktails, too. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, and the menu offers both Bloody Marys and mimosas for a $15 bottomless price. If you’re feeling fancy, you can choose between apple, cranberry, grapefruit, orange or pineapple juice for your daily allowance of fruit. The bottomless mimosa pairs well with our 2017 Best Eggs Benedict winner.

Root Down is ready with pitchers of mimosas. Root Down's Facebook Page and Lizzie Banks

Root Down

1600 West 33rd Avenue

303-993-4200

Paired with an order of Vietnamese Almond Pancakes or a fried-egg sandwich, a bottomless mimosa at Root Down for $14 isn’t too shabby. House rules state that bottomless mimosas will be served only to guests who purchase a brunch entree, and last call for the special is at 3:15 p.m. See the full menu at rootdowndenver.com.

$13 for bottomless mimosas at Linger. Linger Facebook Page

Linger

2030 West 30th Avenue

303-993-3120

Given that Linger and Root Down are branches on the same Edible Beats family tree, it’s no surprise that Linger has a competitive bottomless-mimosa price, too. For $13, a classic mimosa can be yours, though the restaurant will cut you off with last call at 3 p.m. Take it to the rooftop while you still can this summer with Linger’s Beats and Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get crafty with your $13 bottomless mimosa here. The Corner Office Facebook page

The Corner Office

1401 Curtis Street

303-825-6500

Feeling classy? Mix up your bottomless mimosa with prosecco, carrot juice and mango at the Corner Office for $13. Other spins on the classic weekend drink include brut champagne with peach and ginger, or brut rosé with grapefruit juice. A full brunch menu can be found at thecorneroffice.com.

The $10 bottomless-mimosa deal is still a steal. Mark Antonation

Mezcal

3230 East Colfax Avenue

303-322-5219

Times have changed on East Colfax. Though Mezcal’s bottomless mimosas are no longer $7 — they’re now $10 with the purchase of food and $15 if you’re just boozing — they’re still a steal. Despite the price increase, the mimosas still go great with Mezcal’s breakfast enchiladas, as seen on the restaurant's full menu at mezcalcolorado.com.

Barricuda's is home to late-night breakfast and cheap bottomless mimosas. Mark Antonation

Barricuda’s

1076 Ogden Street

303-860-8353

Barricuda’s in Capitol Hill is home to many things: open mic night every Monday beginning at 10 p.m.; karaoke on Tuesday night and then again Thursday through Saturday night; late-night breakfast served until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday; and even daily bottomless mimosas. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. every single day of the week, Barricuda’s pours bottomless mimosas for only $10 with the purchase of a meal. You can create your own omelet starting at just $5, so it’s worth perusing the menu at barricudasdenver.com.

The owners of Rupert's at the Edge know that bottomless mimosas are the answer. Rupert's at the Edge Facebook page

Rupert's at the Edge

2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

720-328-5806

If you visit Rupert’s website, you’ll find a very applicable quote by, presumably, Rupert himself (though we think Mark Twain might have said it first): “Brunch without a mimosa is just a sad, late breakfast.” All weekend long, bottomless mimosas are only $8.50 — and they come with a view of Sloan's Lake.

Cheers to the Night Shift Happy Hour and daily bottomless mimosas. Breakfast on Broadway Facebook page

Breakfast on Broadway

2901 South Broadway

303-788-9998

Breakfast on Broadway is another jewel in the Denver morning scene, offering daily bottomless mimosas at just $8.50 with the purchase of a meal. There’s no official cut-off time with this deal, though the eatery closes at 2:30 p.m. every day. There's also a two-for-one “Night Shift Happy Hour” from 7 to 9 a.m. on signature Bloody Marys. Visit breakfastonbroadway.com to see the full menu and learn more.

Nothing pairs better than oysters and champagne — and orange juice? Max Gill and Grill Facebook page

Max Gill and Grill

1052 South Gaylord Street

303-722-7456

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you’ll find an ocean-themed brunch, a $5 Bloody Mary bar, and $9 bottomless mimosas. Max Gill and Grill's bar and kitchen crews are professionals when it comes to mixing the raw bar with the actual bar, so it’s okay to order a crabby Benedict or slurp some oysters alongside bubbles and OJ, in this case. The full menu — including daily specials — can be found online at maxgillandgrill.com.

EXPAND Some of the best drink specials are at the Rover. Irish Rover Facebook page

The Irish Rover

54 South Broadway

303-282-4643

Should you find yourself on South Broadway over the weekend, the Irish Rover tops the list when it comes to best-priced bottomless mimosas. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend favorite is available for just $8. And if mimosas aren’t your jam, you can order a Bloody Mary instead for only $3. All daily drink specials can be seen at irishroverpub.com, including a two-for-one happy hour on wine, wells and drafts Monday through Friday.

EXPAND Sputnik does cheap mimosas; they're just not bottomless. Chelsea Keeney

Brunch Bonus: Sputnik

3 South Broadway

720-570-4503

Although Sputnik technically doesn’t offer bottomless mimosas, your server will hand over a carafe of the stuff for only $6 on the weekend. That pairs nicely with the kitchen's Hangover Scramble. For the price — along with the gluten-free and vegetarian options — Sputnik could be your ultimate cheap-brunch destination.