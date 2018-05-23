Beer Calendar: Special Tappings at 4 Noses, Fermaentra, Great Divide

Two more Front Range Breweries announced their closure in recent weeks, continuing a trend that Colorado will certainly see more of this year. But two new breweries are opening as well.

The brand new FanDraught Sports Brewery in Parker said Monday that it will close today. "Our landlords are selling the building. We, for a variety of business reasons, have agreed to let them sell. Why? 1. This location needs a restaurant 2. We want to be a brewery and beer hall," FanDraught posted on Facebook. "We hope to be back as a brewery, in the future. Our sports brewery concept has received very positive feedback."

Nighthawk Brewery in Broomfield will also close: "With regret and sadness we would like to inform everyone that Nighthawk will be closing its doors on Sunday May 27 at midnight. For the next seventeen days we will be releasing all of our cellar beers. That is over fifteen different sour beers," the brewery wrote. "We want to thank every single one of you for the support and love you have shown our staff."

In Frisco, however, Highside Brewing opened its doors last weekend. The brewery replaces Backcountry Brewery, which closed last November. Highside is run by Broken Compass co-owner David Axlerod and Living the Dream Brewing co-owner Carrie Knose. And finally, Burly Brewing, 680 Atchison Way, will open in Castle Rock on May 25, with a grand opening on May 28.

Copper Kettle

Wednesday, May 23

Copper Kettle Brewing brings back its weekly firkin program by tapping a half barrel of something new and different every Wednesday. Today is Key Lime Pie Helles.

Thursday, May 24

"We advocate and celebrate rebellious individuality with a community of unapologetic beer lovers by creating offensively delicious beer," says Renegade Brewing. To celebrate that spirit of rebelliousness, the brewery is launching a new monthly series called Beers + Banned Books; for each one, Renegade will create a special release in a Squarrel Square Barrel Company barrel that pairs with a book from a banned-book list. The first forty people to order a pint of the special release receive a copy of the book. Today's book is Fahrenheit 451, by Ray Bradbury. The accompanying beer is a slightly tart Mexican lager aged with tequila-soaked, medium-roast American oak staves and roasted Fresno peppers for a little heat.

Tonight, both Denver-area Alamo Drafthouses will begin pouring Mango Pathfinder New England-style IPA, which was made in collaboration with Littleton's Living the Dream Brewery. The beer will be released in time for the debut of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Is there a connection? We're not sure; maybe they'll be serving the beer in red Solo cups. Maybe Han Solo liked mangos.

Upslope Brewing in Boulder unleashes Tropical Fruit Sour Ale at 5 p.m., Volume 16 in its Lee Hill Series of one-off 19.2-ounce cans; the party will be held at the brewery's Lee Hill location. "Inspired by the classic Hawaiian juice blend known as POG, this 7.2 percent ABV golden sour is blended with over five hundred pounds of passion fruit, blood orange, and guava," the brewery says. "Four sour projects, ranging from six months to two years old, make up the base for this Tropical Fruit Sour. Expressive notes of each fruit and a touch of sweetness balance the full acidity of this aged and fruit-forward sour." Cans are $10 each; the Silver Bullet food truck will be on site slinging burgers, wings and things.

EXPAND Ratio Beerworks

Friday, May 25

Meet Loveless, a sour saison from Ratio Beerworks that has been barrel-fermented with saison yeast and the brewery's own house sour culture for twelve months, then re-fermented in red-wine barrels with fresh blackberries and raspberries for another three months. "With each barrel yielding varying characteristics, Loveless was carefully blended to impart balanced tartness, tied together by a vibrant blackberry and raspberry finish," the brewery says. "Originally brewed to celebrate Ratio's second anniversary, Loveless has returned for another year, this time with an added touch of blackberries." Bottles of Loveless will be released at 5 p.m. It will also be available on draft in the taproom for a limited time.

In honor of the release of Star Wars: Solo, Wit's End (located inside Strange Craft Beer Company) is tapping Kessel Run, an imperial stout that was brewed with dates and dark Belgian candy syrup, and then aged in Fiesty bourbon barrels. It goes on at noon.

Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora releases its monthly imperial stout at noon. This time around it is a version of the brewery's award-winning Soyuz Russian Imperial Stout with spicy cinnamon and vanilla.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield kicks off its fourth anniversary with four days of partying. There will be new beer releases, food trucks, live music and more through Monday. Today's canned beer releases are Imperial Bout Damn Time, DDH Whimsy, and Galaxy Triple IPA. There will be food from Chuey Fu and music from djconnnection. Go to the 4 Noses Facebook page for details on the rest of the weekend.

EXPAND Great Divide Brewing

Saturday, May 26

Great Divide Brewing is releasing its newest Local Knowledge beer, Coconut Macadamia Yeti at noon at both locations. For this limited, draft-only release, the brewery added toasted macadamia nuts and coconut. These special additions bring out the nutty character of the malt profile and the coconut adds tropical twist.



Station 26 Brewing releases Crowlers of Passionfruit Milkshake IPA, the latest in the brewery's Milkshake IPA series. Doors open at 1 p.m. The beer will be on draft, too.

Fermaentra Brewing took its Pau Hana, a "POG" Belgian wheat ale (made with passion fruit, blood orange and pink guava) and aged it in a Caribbean rum barrel from Rocky Mountain Barrel Company. Now it is releasing the results, Rum Barrel Aged Pau Hana in 375ml bottles ($10 each). The beer "is reminiscent of pineapple upside-down cake meets daiquiris, with a bright effervescence from bottle conditioning, keeping it dry and clean on the palate," the brewery says. "This is a delightful twist on our base POG Belgian Wheat that we love."

Copper Kettle Brewing has a big cellar — too big — so the brewery wants to share by hosting a vintage bottle-release sale of some of its barrel-aged beers. "Come out to get your claws on some of our most sought-after beers," Copper Kettle says, including: Snowed In Mocha, 2013-2017; 2017 Snowed in Coconut; Well Bred 2013-2017; 2016 Well Bred aged in Buffalo Trace barrels; and 2015 Le Chapeau. There are only a few of each, so come early. Copper Kettle will also tap some aged rarities from the cooler.

Odell Brewing's biggest party of the year, Small Batch Festival, is back with more than forty different Odell beers, including staples, special releases, favorites from the pilot system and many more. There will be five bands, including the Gasoline Lollipops, along with several of Fort Collins's best food trucks. Tickets are $35 and include entry to the festival, two beer tokens and a commemorative stainless steel cup.

Sunday, May 27

Help New Belgium Brewing celebrate twenty years of sour beers with 20 Years of Our Wood-Aged Sour Program, an event featuring the return of La Folie Sour Brown Ale into its beloved cork and cage package. "Enjoy the afternoon sipping on several puckering rarities," New Belgium says. DJ Schooley will be spinning vinyl from 2 to 5 p.m. and a barrel deconstruction demonstration by Eric Salazar takes place at 2 p.m.

Monday, May 28

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery brings serious chops to Denver's rooftop — or rooftap, in this case — patio game, and it will show things off starting at 1 p.m. with this Memorial Day Summer Crushable Party. The brewpub will celebrate the release of four new beers (details TBA) focusing on "bright flavors perfect for sipping on the rooftop patio on sunny days." The kitchen will also fire up the barbecue with a special menu, plus there will be games, prizes and more. No tickets needed.

Crooked Stave

Friday, June 1

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project debuts one of its staples, Vieille, in cans for the first time at noon in its taproom at the Source. "Translated from French as 'old-tradition,' Vieille is our barrel-aged classical saison," the brewery says. "Using time-honored techniques, our saisons employ traditional methods to restore the complexity and the rustic character lost in modern-day saisons. Saisons were the original wild ales, brewed for the farmhands to be a refreshing and sustaining beverage." It is brewed with Brettanomyces and lightly dry-hopped. The beer will be on tap and available in six-packs to go ($15).

Bruz Beers will release an extremely limited quantity (only 22 cases) of Crossbones Belgian-style Rum Barrel Stout at noon. The beer is a Belgian-style Stout that has been aged in rum barrels. "Its roasty, grainy aroma and flavor profile, with distinct coffee and dark chocolate, is laced with rich tropical rum and oak notes," the brewery says. "Undertones of dark fall fruits, raisins and dates complement the oaky and complex dry finish." Crossbones, at 8.6 percent ABV, will be available in 750 ml bottles for $14.50 each.

Avery Brewing is introducing Plank'd Rum Barrel-Aged Coconut Porter, the newest beer in its barrel-aged series of twelve-ounce bottles. It will be available on tap and in the to-go cooler starting at 11:30 a.m. And on Sunday, June 3, the Boulder brewery is doing something it has never done before — selling the barrels that the beer was aged in. So, from noon to 5 p.m., on June 3 you can buy one for $50. "While we don't recommend that you use them for beer aging, they are great for planter boxes, making furniture, patio tables, bar tables, you name it," the brewery says. In addition, there will be a planking competition at 3 p.m. outside. Whoever holds a plank position the longest will win a case of Plank'd. "That's $288 reasons to work on your abs."

EXPAND Our Mutual Friend

Saturday, June 2

Join Our Mutual Friend Brewing for the release of Esprit De Corpse: I, a collaboration with TRVE Brewing. The beer is "a blend of mixed culture ales hand selected by TRVE Brewing from the oak foeders, oak barrels, and stainless steel mix culture program at OMF," the brewery says. "Their careful consideration yielded a beer with minerality, light acidity, and a fair amount of funk while stone fruit and pineapple notes round it out. There will be a limited number of 500ml bottles available for $12

New Wave Strawberry Berliner Weisse returns to Ratio Beerworks for the summer. This pink, kettle-soured beers is light, tart, effervescent, and clean on the finish. Strawberries are the dominant flavor profile, as each batch is fermented on over 300 pounds of real strawberries, the brewery says. To celebrate, there will be live music on the patio from Lawsuit Models and The Swindlin Hearts.

Station 26 Brewing releases Raspberry Sherbert, a fruity, kettle soured beer that was brewed with lactose and vanilla for "a smooth mouthfeel and perfect for patio crushing," the brewery says. There will be Crowlers available starting at 1 p.m. ($12). It will also be on tap.