The Ten Best Colorado Craft Beer Events in May

Festival season is upon us in Colorado, but that's not the only way to get outdoors and enjoy a cerveza or three. There are multiple anniversary parties this month, where the sunshine, music and beer will be flowing on patios and rooftops and through open garage doors. May also brings the grand opening of a Mexican-style beer hall opening from the owners of Denver Beer Co; summer beer school and some barrel-aged specialty brews.

Saturday, May 5

Cerveceria Colorado Grand Opening

Cerveceria Colorado

1635 Platte Street

Cerveceria Colorado, a brewery project from Denver Beer Co, will open its doors at 11 a.m. with nine beers on tap, all of them honoring the traditions, cuisine and culture of Mexico. Located next to the brewery's original home on Platte Street, Cerveceria Colorado is both a beer bar and a statement: "Cerveceria Colorado believes beer is inclusive, collaborative and celebratory. Cerveceria Colorado is here to build bridges, not walls, in our communities," owners Patrick Crawford and Charlie Berger say. In addition to the beers, there will also be Mexican games, Mexican food trucks, a Tres Leches cake tasting, piñata smashing and a photo booth.The opening lineup of beers includes: Lupulo Cacao, a chocolate pale ale; Senor Piña, a pineapple blonde; Venga, a traditional Mexican lager that you can sip chelada-style with a salted rim and lime wedge; Barrica Reserva, a tequila barrel-aged saison; Churro Stout, a milk stout aged on vanilla beans and cinnamon; Cocolimon, a kettle sour with zested limes and shredded coconut, created in collaboration with Cerveceria de Colima in Colima, Mexico; Nopalito, a wheat beer with nopal, created in collaboration with La Cirquera from Querétaro, Mexico; and Poblano Pils, a smoked Mexican lager aged on smoked fresh poblano chiles.

Thursday, May 10 (Beginning)

Craft Beer Summer School

Multiple Locations

Are you interested in taking your beer knowledge to the next level? Then join seven Denver breweries that are hosting a series of classes every Thursday at 7 p.m. from May 10 through June 21. Here's the official decription of the syllabus:

You'll visit a new craft brewery every week and gain in-depth knowledge of the science and methodology of what they do best. Explore the world of IPAs and hops with Alpine Dog, dig into sour and mixed culture fermentation with Baere Brewing. Take your palate to Germany and Belgium at Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Bruz Beers respectively. Delve into the complicated world of barrel aging with Cerebral Brewing and the detailed science of ingredients at CO-Brew Denver. Learn about the wide world of adjuncts at Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project.



Each brewery will provide two to three hours of instruction to small classes of twelve people (there will also be swag and beer discounts). A graduation bash will take place on June 30 at Intrepid Sojourner. The cost for the entire series is $399, and registration is available at eventbrite.com.

Platt Park Brewery

Saturday, May 12

Fruit Frenzy

Platt Park Brewing

1875 Pearl Street

Join Platt Park Brewing for its second annual Fruit Frenzy, which encompasses a wide variety of beer styles. There will be nine fruit beers on tap starting at noon — for one day only. The beers are: Watermelon Berliner Weisse, Papaya Milkshake IPA, White Pear Berliner Weisse, Coconut Coffee Porter, Tangerine Tropical Snow Dance IPA, Future Blind Chocolate Cherry Stout, Pineapple Hop Religion, and Passion fruit Phaded Pale Ale.

Saturday, May 12

Barrel Aged Extravaganza

River North Brewery

6021 Washington Street

"Here in Colorado, we know to expect those early May snows. So to celebrate the real end of winter, we are raiding the cellar and filling our lines with barrel-aged brews," says River North Brewery, which is throwing a Barrel Aged Extravaganza. Beers on tap include: 2017 Vicennial: Barrel-Aged God Complex, 2017 Vicennial: Barrel-Aged Shadowman, 2017 Vicennial: Barrel-Aged Father Time, 2016 Barrel Aged Avarice, 2016 Whiskey Barrel Quandary, 2017 Whiskey Barrel Quandary, 2017 Fancy Effing Stout, 2017 Big City Quad, 2017 Barrel Aged Mr. Sandman, 2017 Whiskey Barrel J. Marie, Single Cask J. Marie - Port-Finished Whiskey, and Saison Conspiracy Noir. All beers will all be available to take home in Crowlers too.

Saturday, May 12

Hops For Homes Craft Beer Festival

Great Divide Brewing

3403 Brighton Boulevard

Join Habitat Denver and more than thirty breweries at Great Divide Brewing's event space, 3403 Brighton Boulevard, for the 2018 edition of Hops For Homes, a craft-beer festival that "brings the collaborative spirit of the craft brewery community together to craft a home and build hope for a local family in need." Tickets — $40 for GA and $50 for VIP — include unlimited pours, a specialty tasting glass, games, a live DJ and raffles. Food Trucks include: Basic Kneads Pizza; Farmer Joe's Food Truck and Catering; Mile High Cajun Food Truck; and Trubucha. For tickets a full list of participating breweries, go to habitatmetrodenver.org. The fest runs from 1 to 4 p.m. (VIP get in at noon).

Friday, May 18 - Sunday, May 20

Strange Craft Eighth Anniversary Weekend

Strange Craft Beer Company

1330 Zuni Street

Strange Craft Beer Company celebrates its eighth anniversary this weekend with a variety of events, highlighted by a Backyard Anniversary Party and Carnival. On Friday, the brewery will fete its Dr. Strangelove Barleywine with flights (2014 through 2017) and host a cellar sale from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday is the main event, a backyard beer festival from noon to 4 p.m., featuring ten local breweries (Strange, Wit’s End, Chain Reaction, Black Sky, Copper Kettle, Caution, The Brew on Broadway, Renegade, and Very Nice). There will be food trucks and live music by Robby Wicks. Tickets, $25-$30, are available at eventbrite.com. And on Sunday, roll out for Anniversary Recovery Day by bringing your favorite dish to pair with a beermosa from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

Odyssey Beerwerks 5th Anniversary Party

Odyssey Beerwerks

5535 West 56th Avenue, Arvada

Five years is a big deal, so Odyssey Beerwerks is celebrating with a big party. There will be music from Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs, Brothers of Brass, Polka Folka and Jim Jamm Jimmy; food from Taste of Texas BBQ and Pambasos; and magic from Brandon K. Parker from Craft Beer and Magic. There will also be special beer tappings throughout the day, including fan fave Kiwis, Koalas, and Godzilla Pacific Rim IPA, featuring hops from New Zealand, Australia, and Japan. And finally, there will be vintage bombers for sale, like 2016 Salyut, 2017 Woods Monk, 2017 Imperial Fluffy Pumpkin, and 2018 Mountie Fuel.

Saturday, May 19

The Upslope Get Down

Upslope Brewing

1898 South Flatiron Court, Boulder

The fifth annual Upslope Get Down music festival and beer fest goes down from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Boulder brewery's Flatiron Park location. A serious blowout, the Get Down features six bands on three stages, including Guerrilla Fanfare, Tenth Mountain Division, The Jive Tribe, Steepland String Band, Kessel Run and Boot Gun. There will also be food trucks, games, art, vendors and plenty of beer. VIP tickets are available as well.

Sunday, May 20

Plank'd Release

Avery Brewing

1910 Nautilus Court, Boulder

Avery Brewing is introducing Plank'd Rum Barrel-Aged Coconut Porter, the newest beer in its barrel-aged series of twelve-ounce bottles. It will be available on tap and in the to-go cooler starting at 11:30 a.m. And to celebrate, the Boulder brewery is doing something it has never done before — selling the barrels that the beer was aged in. So, from noon to 5 p.m., you can buy one for $50. "While we don't recommend that you use them for beer aging, they are great for planter boxes, making furniture, patio tables, bar tables, you name it," the brewery says. In addition, there will be a planking competition at 3 p.m. outside. Whoever holds a plank position the longest will win a case of Plank'd. "That's $288 reasons to work on your abs."

Monday, May 28

Summer Crushable Party

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

2298 Clay Street

Briar Common brings serious chops to Denver's rooftop — or rooftap, in this case — patio game, and it will show things off starting at 1 p.m. with this Memorial Day Summer Crushable Party. The brewpub will celebrate the release of four new beers (details TBA) focusing on "bright flavors perfect for sipping on the rooftop patio on sunny days." The kitchen will also fire up the barbecue with a special menu, plus there will be games, prizes and more. No tickets needed.