Reader: Who Cares About a Bad Name If the Doughnuts Are Good?

Fractured Prune, a chain with an awful name but good doughnuts, just opened at 9696A East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village after closing its location at 4090 East Mississippi Avenue a year ago. Although the spot will hold a grand-opening bash on Thursday, February 15, it's already turning out doughnuts. And fans are eager to welcome it back. Says Kaur:

My cake doughnuts are back. I remember when I found out they didn't exist anymore; it was traumatic!

Adds Fred:

Who cares about the name when the doughnuts are good?

Replies Natasha:

I still like Glazed and Confused better, though.

Adds Joe:

Voodoo Donuts are the best in town!

Says Jay:

Yummies Donuts at Wadsworth and Hampden, best in town.



Which could be handy in that neighborhood, because Tom asks:

What happened to the Donut Hut in Littleton??!$&@

We called the Donut Hut at 5816 South Lowell Boulevard, and although it's supposed to be open on Sunday morning, no one answered the phone. We'll keep checking. In the meantime, keep reading for more on doughnuts in Denver:

Fractured Prune

"Fractured Prune Doughnuts Returns to Denver After a Ten-Month Absence"





Linnea Covington



"The Ten Best Doughnut Stops in Metro Denver"





linnea covington

"Best Doughnut: OMG Donuts"



In the Best of Denver 2017, we honored OMG Donuts, a bright-yellow doughnut shop at 7355 Ralston Road in Arvada, as the spot that served the best doughnuts in Denver. The specialty there is a large, yeast-risen model that looks like a pine cone and pulls apart in neat little chunks of sugar-cinnamon goodness, but the freshly stuffed jelly doughnuts are also winners.

We're currently hard at work on the Best of Denver 2018, and determining the best doughnut in town right now is one of our delicious duties. What's your favorite doughnut in Denver? Have you tried OMG?

Post your doughnut thoughts in a comment, or email cafe@westword.com. You can also vote for your favorite in the Best of Denver 2018 Readers' Poll.

