The Eight Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar this Week

EXPAND Chef Michael Scelfo brings his award-winning cooking from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Old Major this week. Courtesy of Old Major

Are you feeling confused lately? Can't tell your macaron from your macaroon? Your street tacos from your gourmet tacos? Your Italian wines from your California cultivars? Take a look at our culinary calendar for June 19 through June 22 — surely one of these happenings will help you solve the great mysteries of life.

EXPAND Bistro hosts beauties and beasts. Scott Lentz

Monday, June 19

Bistro Vendôme continues to do all your dating dirty work for you with the return of its Monday Movie Nights (okay, the staff at this classic French cafe may not do all your work for you — they probably won't break up with your date on your behalf while you hide in the bathroom — but they're definitely pulling more than their fair share of the weight). All you have to do is make the call to 303-825-3232 to reserve your table at the Monday, June 19, showing of 2017's Beauty and the Beast, complete with a three-course menu. You'll look like a genius for finding dinner you won't have to rush through and a movie showing without sticky floors for just $55 per person. So get to 1420 Larimer Street for one of the two screenings (5:30 or 8:15 p.m.) and check out the restaurant's website for more details and future cinematic plans.

This could be the best seat in the house for Beats on the Creek. Westword file photo

Tuesday, June 20

Coohills, 1400 Wewatta Street, is kicking off its popular Beats on the Creek series on Tuesday, June 20. The concert series takes advantage of the restaurant's prime location overlooking Cherry Creek and the bridge that spans one of Denver's few waterways. Hazel Miller will take the bridge (er, stage) at 6:30 p.m., and while admission to the bridge itself is free, who doesn't love lounging in a comfortable seat with a cocktail in hand at a good show? Call Coohills at 303-623-5700 to reserve a spot on the patio for just that, or get there when the doors open at 5 p.m. for first come, first served seating in the bar. Food and drink minimums do apply on the patio, so be sure to check out the website for more information as well as the full summer lineup.

One of these refugees who went through food-service training at DU might be preparing your dinner on World Refugee Day. Mark Antonation

Tuesday, June 20 is World Refugee Day, and to celebrate and support those who have had to leave their birthplaces to escape from war and persecution, the African Community Center is hosting Full Bellies, Full Hearts. Three restaurants in the Denver area owned by refugees will be participating during dinner service: Chai & Chai, at 12501 East 17th Avenue in Aurora; Mesob Ethiopian, at 1422 Poplar Street; and India's Best, at 1500 West Littleton Boulevard in Littleton. A $25 to $27 ticket will get you a buffet meal (inclusive of tax and tip), which includes a $5 donation to the African Community Center. Check out the event's Facebook page for information and ticket sales. Doing good has never tasted so good.

Old Major (3316 Tejon Street) chef/owner Justin Brunson makes plenty of friends when he visits other cities to spread the good word about Denver's culinary scene. That's great news for Denver diners, since it means out-of-town chefs reciprocate with visits to Brunson's LoHi eatery. This week the guest of honor is Cambridge, Massachusetts, restaurateur Michael Scelfo, of Waypoint and Alden & Harlow, the first of which was just named one of the ten best restaurants in the country by Food & Wine . Scelfo will join Brunson at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, to create a four-course dinner for $55 per person, with beverage pairings available for an additional $25. Reservations are required, so call Old Major at 720-420-0622. The amuse-bouche will be a battle of the oysters between the two chefs, and from there Scelfo will present grilled octopus, pork-belly steaks with crispy skin, and smoked chocolate bread pudding, among other delights. See the restaurant's Facebook page for a complete menu and other details.

