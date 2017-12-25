The Four Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

So you say you need to stay in and recover from Christmas Day? Sounds boring. The world doesn't stop turning just because you drank a bit too much eggnog, so don't be dull. Here are four of the best food and drink events from Tuesday, December 26, through Friday, December 29.

Tuesday, December 26

Sadly, there's no boxing on Boxing Day (unless you had enough the day before and ended up throwing a few punches at your most unlikeable family member in the wee hours of the morning, but that's a different story). But if you really need your sports fix after Christmas NFL games, visit The Three Lions, 2239 East Colfax Avenue, for a different brand of football. The pub will be open bright and early at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, for fans of English Premier League soccer, or just revelers who never made it to sleep the night before. See the pub's website for the day's complete lineup.

EXPAND Have a seat at Bigsby's bar and blend a bottle. Mark Antonation

Wednesday, December 27

If you like wine but haven't found the right bottle — you know, the one that makes the clouds part and angels sing when you take your first sip — maybe you need a custom blend, something different than all the other GSM wines on the market. Enter Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery, 3563 Wazee Street, which is hosting a Winemaker for a Day event on Wednesday, December 27. For $75, aspiring negociants (wine blenders) will sip, swirl and stir their way to their own custom concoction, taking home a bottle to enjoy; you'll get a discount on the blending session if you purchase an additional five bottles. The session runs from 6 to 8 p.m.; visit Bigsby's Facebook page for details and reservations.

EXPAND Rebel's community table will host a Filipino kamayan dinner on December 28. Danielle Lirette

Thursday, December 28

Filipino food is long overdue for a breakout role in Denver's restaurant scene, but we're optimistic that 2018 is the year. There have been an increasing number of Filipino pop-up dinners in town lately; the latest is at Rebel Restaurant, 3763 Wynkoop Street, on Thursday, December 28. The eatery is no stranger to serving adventurous (even challenging) food to Denver diners, and this Kamayan feast is no exception. Dishes will be served family style on banana leaves, with no utensils except your hands; expect whole octopus cooked in adobo; the ever-popular lumpia; shrimp and kabocha squash in coconut milk; and crispy pata (deep-fried ham hock traditionally served with a tangy vinegar dipping sauce.) Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and will run you just $45; call 303-297-3902 for your seat at the (community) table. Find out more at Rebel's Facebook page.

Poka Lola Social Club could be a stop on the Taste of LoDo tour. Westword file photo

Friday, December 29

If you haven't already stuffed your out-of-town friends and family with more food than they can handle this week (or if you're a relative newcomer to Denver yourself), Local Table Tours can give you a tasty overview of downtown's bustling restaurant and bar scene. Join Orion Carrington (host of Comcast's Let's Eat Denver and emcee of Denver Burger Battle) for his A Taste of LoDo tour on Friday, December 29, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Each tour is unique, but typical stops include Euclid Hall, Zoe Ma Ma, Hearth & Dram and one of our favorite new bars, Poka Lola Social Club. Find out more and reserve your spot for $79 at localtabletours.com.

If you're the planning type, keep reading for future food and drink events.



Big beers invade Breckenridge on January 6. Sarah Cowell

Saturday, January 6

If you only go to one beer festival in 2018, make it the Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines festival on Saturday, January 6. Yes, it's only six days into the year, but we guarantee there won't be any better event for fans of dark, sweet, spicy, malty, high-alcohol beers in the state. Over 120 breweries (Dogfish Head, Paradox, Duvel and Jester King among them) will be pouring suds from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Beaver Run Conference Center, 620 Village Road in Breckenridge, and for die-hard beer geeks (or pros), seminars earlier that morning are included in the $75 ticket price. Visit bigbeersfestival.com for a complete schedule of events through the weekend, and start planning for a weekend getaway as epic as the fest itself.

Thursday, January 25

Host Padma Lakshmi might be the most recognizable face on Bravo's Top Chef, but we think Gail Simmons has the better job — she gets to eat (and judge) the food in a no-nonsense manner without having to deliver awkward sexual innuendo. After fifteen seasons on the show, Simmons recently penned Bringing it Home: Recipes From a Life of Adventurous Eating, and will be hosting a dinner at Frasca on Thursday, January 25, that showcases recipes from the cookbook. Diners will get a five-course dinner with wine pairings and an autographed copy of Bringing it Home for $160 (a veritable bargain at the Boulder restaurant); seatings start at 5 p.m. Call Frasca, 1738 Pearl Street, at 303-442-6966 to reserve your seat for a dinner with true foodie royalty.

EXPAND CineCHEF is the tastiest part of the annual Boulder International Film Festival. Westword file photo

Friday, February 23

Gentle readers who still get bent out of shape that Westword covers Boulder as well as Denver: CineCHEF 2018 is the event for you. The event's fourth iteration happens on Friday, February 28, 2018, at Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce Street in Boulder, when Boulder chefs face off against Denver chefs to prove who can create the tastiest, most creative bite based on a beloved film. Last year's roster included Daniel Asher of River and Woods serving smoked scallops, ceviche and Peruvian chile in an homage to Up in Smoke, and Steven Redzikowski of Oak at Fourteenth tapping Mia Wallace to hand out miniature burgers and a $5 shake à la Pulp Fiction. Tickets, $95, are on sale now at ticketfly.com and include admission to the film Michelin Stars: Tales From the Kitchen. So, gentle readers, etc., purchase your tickets and start planning the long and dangerous trip up to The Town That Totally Isn't Part of Denver to support your hometown heroes as they compete in hostile territory.

If you know of a date that should be on this calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.