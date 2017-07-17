Seven Great Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

The Park's rooftop patio awaits. Mark Antonation

This week boasts an eclectic bunch of events, including dinner and a movie, the unveiling of a classic dive-bar remodel and the omnipresent beer fest. But there are also oh-so-trendy cocktail pairings, a craft-chocolate tasting, and the ever-welcome free pizza to honor a birthday. Here are seven great food and drink events from July 17 through July 21.

Stranahan's Colorado Distillery has always been known for its way with whiskey cocktails. Kevin Galaba

Monday, July 17

Mondays are rough. If you dragged your sorry self into the office this morning and have been suffering through every minute as if it were an hour, waiting and waiting (endlessly, agonizingly) for the end of the workday, this cocktail and small-plate pairing at Stranahan's Colorado Distillery, 208 South Kalamath Street, may mitigate some of your misery. If you can hold on until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 17, $25 will get you three cocktails and three small plates. Booze and bites will be available until 8 p.m.; check out the event's Facebook page for details and tickets.

Bistro Vendôme's Monday Movie Night is back with the film that sparked the sexual awakening of 97 percent of American girls born between 1974 to 1979: Dirty Dancing. Screenings and supping start at 5:30 or 8:15 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at 1420 Larimer Street. As always, you'll get a three-course prix fixe menu for $55 (drinks are extra) and an all-in-one date night; call 303-825-3232 for your table — and whatever you do, don't let them put you in the corner.

EXPAND Check out craft chocolate at the Preservery. Courtesy of The Preservery

Tuesday, July 18

If you don't know about The Slow Melt — a podcast dedicated entirely to chocolate — can you truly call yourself a chocoholic? Maybe not, but you can boost your cred by attending The Preservery's Craft Chocolate Tasting on Tuesday, July 18. Simran Sethi, host of the podcast that covers the production, economics, history and eating of the cacao bean, will be there to guide you through tasting nine different chocolates from Belize, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic. Tickets are $25 and available at eventbrite.com; the event takes place at 3040 Blake Street from 6 to 7 p.m. And after having your dessert first (life is uncertain, after all), stick around for dinner.

The Park Tavern and Restaurant, 931 East 11th Avenue, resumed business back in April after an extensive remodel, but it's just now getting around to throwing a grand (re)opening party on Tuesday, July 18. Which is fine by us, because the rooftop patio with great views of Cap Hill is now open for your lounging and drinking pleasure. From 5 to 10 p.m., there will be a DJ, free appetizers and the usual Tuesday $2 drink and taco specials.

Keep reading for more food and drink events.