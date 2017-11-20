The Eight Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

With the arrival of Thanksgiving, the holidays are officially upon us. If you're not madly defrosting your turkey at the last minute, braving DIA's holiday hordes or trying to find a place to hide the pot before your parents arrive for the weekend, you just might have time to enjoy some of these eight events on this week's culinary calendar.

Monday, November 20

Thanksgiving combines all the things that make us truly American: egregious portion sizes, dysfunctional families and the start of seasonal excess. But its original purpose — to give thanks for the good things in our lives — is still in there somewhere, and it shouldn't be forgotten in the madness of consumption and unrealistic expectations. The African Community Center's Refugee First Thanksgiving on Monday, November 20, is the antidote to holiday snark and eye-rolling, uniting Denver's newest residents with longtime denizens to enjoy the Thanksgiving tradition of being thankful at a community table. The two seatings (5:30 and 7 p.m. at Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 East Alameda Avenue) are potluck, so whip up your best marshmallow yams or green-bean casserole to share with others, and also be prepared to share what you’re grateful for this year. The dinner is free, but donations are requested; make yours at eventbrite.com, and sign up for the potluck at acc-den.org.

EXPAND Esquites for just $3 are on SOL's Taco Tuesday menu. Mark Antonation

Tuesday, November 21

SOL Mexican Cocina, 250 Columbine Street, is a little late to the fiesta, but it's gamely wading into the Taco Tuesday fray with its take on the street-food marketing ploy. The inaugural event takes place Tuesday, November 21, from 4 p.m. to close. The Cherry Creek eatery's version includes live music — a nice change from the squalling toddlers accompanying their parents at most other taco joints' Taco Tuesdays — from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. as well as the all-important tacos starting at $2.

This is not your grandma's Thanksgiving tradition. Find turkey bowling like this at Burnt Barrel this week. Westword file photo

Wednesday, November 22

Kick off the long weekend with an exercise in absurdity at Burnt Barrel Colorado Spirits & Sports: turkey bowling. But fear not! You're not just exercising your right to do stupid shit when you're drunk; you're contributing to Denver Housing Authority's efforts to provide Thanksgiving dinner to 600 low-income Denver residents. For a $5 donation, you'll get three chances to fling that turkey down the bowling lanes set up on Burnt Barrel's patio at 1201 Sixteenth Street. If you get three strikes, you're entitled to a free entree at the bar as well as entry into a prize drawing. The fun and games begin at 11 a.m. and run until 8 p.m. (at which point you should be home trying to defrost your own frozen turkey. Pro tip: throwing it down the road is generally considered a substandard technique).

You've got to go inside Carniceria Aaliyah for the goods. Carniceria Aaliyah Facebook page

Thursday, November 23

The exterior of Carniceria Aaliyah, a strip-mall storefront at 5 Federal Boulevard, belies the treasures to be found within. Yes, it's modest inside and out, but it turns out the best tamales in town and has a big, big heart to boot. On Thursday, November 23, the tiny market will be hosting its second Thanksgiving Day Feast for anyone who shows up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. All the classics — turkey, rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pie — are on the menu, and staff will also be handing out blankets, hats and gloves to anyone who needs them. Last year the event fed more than 150 people; this year the bar is higher, with the goal of helping out 500. So drop by with any gently used donations (and, of course, pick up tamales while you're there), check out the shop's GoFundMe page to chip in a few bucks, or just stop by on Thanksgiving for some hot food and warm hearts.

EXPAND Go to Olive & Finch for post-Thanksgiving goods. Mark Antonation

Friday, November 24

So the hungry horde at your house for Thanksgiving swept through your kitchen like a swarm of army ants, destroying everything in its path and leaving nothing behind but the perfectly picked-clean bones of the bird. And they're not leaving until Sunday! What to feed them in the meantime? Visit Olive & Finch Eatery & Bakery's Feast at the Finch, a three-course dinner offered each Friday through Christmas. For just $20 ($10 for kids over four, free for little ones four and under), everyone can eat their fill of a garden salad, their choice of O&F's dinner entrees and a dessert from the eatery's excellent pastry case. It's a hell of deal, and even if you have a fridge full of leftovers but just aren't a fan of turkey sandwiches, your secret is safe with us. Note: This deal is only available at the Cherry Creek location, 3390 East First Avenue.

If you're not up for another big dinner with the family, run away to C Squared Ciders, 2875 Blake Street, for some liquid fortification. The cidery will be releasing Cousteau, its first high-end, barrel-aged cider at 4 p.m., where a limited number of bottles will be available for purchase before they hit liquor stores the following week. Hang out at the release party until the wee hours, and your last few hours with your nearest and dearest will go swimmingly.

Saturday, November 25

Your kitty companion can get turned on with Cat Wine and Fur Loco; now it's time to take it to the next level and head out on the Cat Crawl. Clip on kitty's harness and join the fun on Saturday, November 25, at a pub crawl benefiting the Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue. The fur will fly and claws will come out....okay, maybe don't bring your feline. But you can dress up like one as you drink at five fine Uptown establishments, starting with the Denver Bicycle Cafe, 1308 East Seventeenth Avenue, at 6:45 p.m. For $15, you'll get four shots and a beer taster along the way, but like any entitled puss, no doubt you'll be able to convince the humans around you to dole out drinks according to your whim. Get your tickets meow at rmfr-colorado.org; the price skyrockets to $25 on the day of the event.

The Beaujolais Community Night is your best bet if you're feeling let down after Thanksgiving. Courtesy of The Kitchen

Sunday, November 26

We're planning on spending the Sunday after Turkey Day giving thanks that the company has gone home, drawing the curtains, turning off the lights, turning on the Netflix and celebrating the blessed, blessed solitude. But if you're the outgoing type and your guests' departure (or your own) has you feeling a bit lonely, make reservations for the Kitchen's Beaujolais Community Night on Sunday, November 26, at 6 p.m. Both the Boulder (1039 Pearl Street) and Denver (1530 Sixteenth Street) locations will be participating, albeit with different menus. You'll get three courses of French cuisine with wine pairings for just $50; additional wine pairings are available for a $25 more. Go to thekitchenbistros.com to check out the menus and to book a seat next to your new best friends.

Keep reading for future food and wine events.

EXPAND Kamayan laid out on banana leaves. Flickr/ arltzn

Saturday, December 2

There are few things as satisfying as eating with your hands (just think of the scorn that's heaped on those poor weirdos who eat pizza with a knife and fork). The Tagalog language even has a word for it: kamayan. And on Saturday, December 2, you can eat Filipino-style at the Kamayan Holiday Dinner Feast. Cakeheads, 7530 South University Boulevard, is hosting chef Leah Everleigh for a pop-up dinner at 7:30 p.m.; Filipino dishes (which are, sadly, still hard to find in Denver) will be laid out on banana leaves, and there will be no utensils other than the ones at the end of your arms. Tickets are $75 (excluding beer and wine, which will be available for purchase) at eventbrite.com.

Thursday, December 7

It's no secret that Bravo's Top Chef came to Colorado to film its fifteenth season earlier this year. You can finally start planning your watch party, as the show will premiere on Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. The contestants traveled from Sports Authority Field to Telluride to Aspen Food + Wine and were tasked with preparing everything from the innocuous Denver omelet to the infamous Rocky Mountain oyster. Tune in to see how they fare — as well as to catch a glimpse of local legends (and a former winner!) Alex Seidel, Hosea Rosenberg, Jennifer Jasinski and Frank Bonanno.

EXPAND Festivus: there has to be a better way. Flickr/ Kimberly Vardeman

Saturday, December 16

Put up the aluminum pole, brace yourself for the Airing of Grievances and start training for the Feats of Strength — it's Festivus! And while traditional Festivus dinners involve covertly sipping from a flask while those around you look on soberly and disapprovingly, Denver Beer Festivus gives you the opportunity to celebrate the season with like-minded lushes. From 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, join your real tribe at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard. Tickets will run you $40 to $65 and are already on sale at denverbeerfestivus.com. ’Tis the season!

If you know of a date that should be on this calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.