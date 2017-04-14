The Seven Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar (That Aren't Easter Brunch), April 14-16

Free pancakes! Keep reading to find out where. Flickr/ Clotee Allochuku

It's Easter weekend, and brunches abound. If you're a traditionalist, check out our roundup of fun takes on everyone's favorite springtime ritual. But if you'd prefer to avoid the Sunday morning crowds altogether, try one of these events instead. Here are this weekend's top culinary happenings.

Get your kid's face painted before pics with the Easter Bunny. Westword file photo

Friday, April 14

How far would you drive for free pancakes? If the answer is "not very far," stop reading now. If not, head down to the Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard in Castle Rock, for free pancakes at the Easter Bunny Breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. this morning. Bring your little ones down for a magic show, balloon animals, photos with the Easter Bunny and face painting. Maybe you can even get your makeup done. No word on whether the Easter Bunny's lesser-known cousin, Frank, will be in attendance.

The Easter Bunny will be doing double duty today, as he'll make an appearance at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way in Commerce City, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Food Bank of the Rockies, Feeding Colorado and the Colorado Egg Producers Association will be on hand distributing eggs to families in need today (statewide, over 300,000 eggs were donated to local food banks by Colorado farms for Easter). Guests will also leave with an egg-dyeing kit, and there will be giveaways of prizes, including two children's bikes.

A re-creation of the last meal on the Titanic: What could possibly go wrong? Westword file photo

Do you know what today is? Don't look so panicked; you haven't forgotten your anniversary (we hope). No, it's the 105th anniversary of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. To commemorate this momentous event, the Lumber Baron Inn, 2555 West 37th Avenue, is re-creating the first-class meal served on board the ship that fateful night. For $125, you'll get eleven courses paired with French wines and the chance to dress up like Jack and Rose (period attire is encouraged). Dinner runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m.; check out the event's Facebook page for more info and to purchase tickets. While the organizers promise this re-creation will be without the tragic ending, we recommend bringing a life jacket, just in case.

Everyone looks forward to seasonal spring cooking; after a winter of thick green chile and roasted root veggies, who doesn't want something lighter and brighter? TBD Foods, 1410 Gilpin Street, is taking that to heart with a Springtime Seafood Dinner — because what's lighter than seafood? Dine on sea urchin custard, scallop crudo and lemon-and-herb halibut with carrot sauce tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $40 and BYOB, so if you eschew the conventional wisdom that only white wine goes with fish, you're in luck: You can bring what you want. See the whole menu and purchase tickets at TBD Foods' website.

