The Eight Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, April 21-23

Korean fried chicken comes to the Source, but only for one day. Courtesy of Sunday Bird

Saturday is Earth Day, and there are plenty of things to celebrate about this big old world of ours — whether you're a tree-hugger or not. From KFC (Korean fried chicken) to creamy ginger-beet soup, from gose to stout, from high-end shopping to porch drinking, there's something for everyone this weekend.

Gose: one of our favorite summer beers. M&C Communications

Friday, April 21

It's Friday, but get your Sunday Bird from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at The Source, where the San Francisco-based Korean fried chicken joint will be serving Denverites bites like popcorn chicken with kimchi salt and gochujang and kimchi fried rice with chicharrones. RiNo Yacht Club is getting in on the action, too, with a speciality cocktail for the lunch. For more details, check out the Source's website, and head over to 3350 Brighton Boulevard hungry.

Little by little, the weather's warming up, and the day is coming when all we want to do is sit on the patio with an ice cold beer — but not flavorless corporate swill. Gose is a perfect, tart summertime beer, and Big Choice Brewing, 7270 West 118th Place in Broomfield, is going all in on gose with its Beer Name Gose Here contest. Starting today, the brewery will release a different gose each Friday: This week's flavor is pineapple, but prickly pear, basil mandarin, apple and pomegranate beers are also in the works. Show up at the brewery to grab a punch card (the sixth week's pint is free), rank the brews and submit a beer name. Check out the Facebook event page for details, including prizes for the winning beer name.

Get a discount for doing good at the Farm House Restaurant this weekend. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, April 22

Do good for the planet before drinking your beer: Join Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane in Littleton, in cleaning up part of the Platte River Trail. Show up from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and help the South Suburban Park Foundation and other businesses in the area clean up a portion of the trail that abuts the brewery's property. What's in it for you (other than self-actualization)? Twenty percent off food and beverages at the Farm House Restaurant for the rest of the day. Head to the Breckenridge website for details on the cleanup and to RSVP.

It's not just Earth Day today — it's Raw Milk Cheese Appreciation Day. If wrapping your head around the idea of appreciating the entire planet is too overwhelming, try honoring just one of the best things on the planet: cheese. Check out Mondo Market at the Source, 3350 Brighton Boulevard, for a free raw-milk cheese tasting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Haystack Mountain Cheese will be on hand for part of the afternoon, and shoppers will get 15 percent discounts on selected raw-milk items. More info is available on the market's Facebook page.

