The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

Word on the street is that there's a holiday honoring the patron saint of epilepsy coming up next week (on February 14), but there are plenty of interesting celebrations this weekend, too. You can start your morning with free breakfast for International Bike to Work Day at the Webb building, among other spots; find the full schedule on the Winter Bike to Work site. To find out how to honor National Pizza Day, Chinese New Year and Carnival, just keep reading.

Friday, February 9

Rather than observe National Pizza Day on Friday, February 9, with a trip to any old pizza joint, try your hand at making your own. Both Denver outposts of Pizzeria Locale (550 Broadway and 3484 West 32nd Avenue) are offering dough-making classes from 10 to 11:30 a.m., where you'll learn to form pizza dough to achieve the perfect chewy, bubbly base for all your toppings. Tickets are $25 for expert instruction, lunch — including dessert and wine or beer — and two dough balls to cook up at home; we promise even the most inexperienced cooks will be able to craft a pie far better than that Totino's Party Pizza nestled in the back of your freezer. Email chris@pizzerialocale.com to reserve your spot.

Everyone's favorite nostalgic college pizza, Blackjack, is also getting in on National Pizza Day. A staple of night owls and bargain hunters since 1983, the Denver original completed a renovation of its flagship store at 3023 Walnut Street in Boulder (with a design that will be carried throughout the company's other locations) and is celebrating by offering a one-topping square pan pie for $5.99 if you use the promo code PRPAN. The deal is good through March 31, 2018. Call 303-442-6677 or stop in the snazzy new pizzeria (which boasts a CU logo on the floor and a window where you can watch your pizza being made) to get yours.

Lunar New Year isn't until February 16, but why wait to celebrate the Year of the Dog (obviously the best year)? The Nathan Yip Foundation, which funds educational projects for children in rural Colorado and China, is putting on the dog at the biggest Chinese New Year bash in town on Friday, February 9. From 6 to 11 p.m., three floors of the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, will be transformed into a Chinese night market; from the traditional (lion dancers, calligraphers, fortunetellers) to the modern (silent disco, karaoke), revelers will be treated to pawsome entertainment while wining and dining at mastiff food stations and enjoying the open bar(k). Tickets are $100 for those under 35 (called "young professionals" tickets) and $225 for everyone else; fetch yours at nathanyipfoundation.org and get ready to party your tail off.

EXPAND Empanadas aren't the only thing on the menu at Maria Empanada this weekend. Mark Antonation

Saturday, February 10

What happens when you combine a decades-old cliché (chocolates for Valentine's Day) with two very specific modern food trends (pop-ups and artisan everything)? You get events like the Craft Cacao and Chocolate Pop-Up on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11. The Source, 3350 Brighton Boulevard, will gather six Colorado producers under one roof, where you'll be able to procure highly artistic, environmentally conscious and thoughtfully described truffles, chocolate spreads, cacoa nibs, drinking chocolate, white chocolate and even single-origin brownies. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day; afterward, check out RiNo Yacht Club's chocolate pairings to take away the sting of having spent $22 on six sweets (yet another food trend being thrown into the mix). Visit the Source's Facebook page for a complete list of vendors.

Rio de Janeiro's Carnival may be the most famous, but the pre-Lent party is celebrated throughout Latin America. Maria Empanada, 1298 South Broadway, purveyor of flaky Argentine pastries, is kicking off its own celebration at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. Samba dancers in full-feathered regalia will be shimmying up a storm, and dance instructors will lead a free lesson, after which you can put your newfound moves to the test on the open dance floor. Feeling shy? Loosen up before dancing with the most charming wine vessel in all of the Americas: the pingüino. Find out more on the event Facebook page.

Sunday, February 11

Valentine's Day may be the most exclusionary of holidays, but bar crawls discriminate against no one (except those under 21): All are welcome at the Galentine's Day Brunch Crawl taking place on Sunday, February 11. While the event is nominally about brunch, we're not sure what kind of bites you're going to be getting in boutiques and bars, and it appears the only food on the menu will be coffee and mini-muffins when you check in at the Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, at 11 a.m. But there will be plenty of drink specials and store discounts as you wend your way to Epic Brewing Co., Starlet Clothing & Accessories, Gerard's Pool Hall, The Matchbox and Stem Ciders. Details about the crawl and tickets, $20, are up at itsaonesiefullife.com.

Watching seniors party is good fun, and on Sunday, February 11, a bunch of your grandparents' favorite things (soup, bingo, the local VFW, cheap drinks and early dinner) combine to make Bingo Ramen. Ramen aficionado and whiskey maker Jake Norris will be cooking up the noodle bowls at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2461, 1350 South Broadway; meanwhile, guests will be able to play a couple of rounds of bingo and enjoy $1 beer and $2.50 cocktails from the canteen (drink up, because bar proceeds benefit the VFW). The first of three seatings starts at 4 p.m. — perfect for those who expect to be in their robe and slippers by eight . Find out more and get your tickets, $22, at Ramen Mafia's Facebook page.

Keep reading for more culinary events beyond the weekend...

EXPAND Enjoy Bar Helix's shimmery decor during Denver Restaurant Week. Mark Antonation

Friday, February 23 through March 4

Denver Restaurant Week returns not for a week, but ten full days of eating opportunities at hundreds of restaurants, which will offer $25, $35 or $45 options. Find the full roster of restaurants and many menus on the Denver Restaurant Week website.

Friday, February 23

Gentle readers who still get bent out of shape that Westword covers Boulder as well as Denver: CineCHEF 2018 is the event for you. The event's fourth iteration happens on Friday, February 23, 2018, at Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce Street in Boulder, when Boulder chefs face off against Denver chefs to prove who can create the tastiest, most creative bite based on a beloved film. Last year's roster included Daniel Asher of River and Woods serving smoked scallops, ceviche and Peruvian chile in an homage to Up in Smoke, and Steven Redzikowski of Oak at Fourteenth tapping Mia Wallace to hand out miniature burgers and a $5 shake à la Pulp Fiction. Tickets, $95, are on sale now at ticketfly.com and include admission to the film Michelin Stars: Tales From the Kitchen. So, gentle readers, etc., purchase your tickets and start planning the long and dangerous trip up to The Town That Totally Isn't Part of Denver to support your hometown heroes as they compete in hostile territory.

EXPAND Blue Moon Brewing Co. will be hosting Colorado Symphony on March 7. Danielle Lirette

Wednesday, March 7

Elevate that oh-so-crafty Blue Moon beer with Beethoven and Brews on Wednesday, March 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., when the Colorado Symphony's ongoing series hits Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Place; its largest performance group to date will take advantage of the expansive taproom to serenade drinkers with a selection of classical music while the suds flow. For $65, guests will enjoy a performance by symphony musicians, plus appetizers and two pints; $85 VIP tickets include a brewery tour, VIP seating, souvenir glassware and an additional tasting. Because no one in Colorado can truly enjoy a happening without a beer in hand, these events sell out quickly, so nab your ticket at coloradosymphony.org. And if you miss out on this one, you can always book the next event in the series, at Left Hand Brewing on Wednesday, May 30.

EXPAND Aprons make everyone instantly adorable. Courtesy of Stir Cooking School

Saturday, March 31

The adorably retro Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni Street, is going back to basics. If you're tired of stopping by the nearest fast-casual joint for dinner five nights a week but the idea of tackling Thai cuisine or pasta from scratch is way over your head, consider Stir's Learn to Cook series starting on Saturday, March 31. The three-class curriculum starts small on the stovetop (sautéeing and pan-searing), then shows you how to turn on your oven (roasting and grilling) and finally helps you figure out the difference between salt and sugar (seasonings and flavorings). Classes start on Saturday, March 31, at 11 a.m. and run weekly through Saturday, April 14; tuition is $200 — a bargain when you consider how much you're going to save in the long run. To see the menu and reserve your spot, visit stirtolearn.com.



If you know of a date that should be on this calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.