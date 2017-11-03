The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

It's the weekend after Halloween, and things are slowing down — a bit. There's still plenty to do in Denver, and some of it still involves dressing up. Here are the six best events on the culinary calendar from November 3 through November 5...and other dates to save for the month ahead.

Friday, November 3

Your energy for the week peaks around quitting time on Friday, right? Capitalize on that momentum by hitting the Denver Theatre District's Understudy space, 890 14th Street, which is hosting a free pop-up juice bar. From 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 3, hydrate and get your antioxidants at Produce for the People, where you'll also be able to chill to DJ Cavem and enjoy a film garden and art by Thomas "Detour" Evans. Get those fluids in before you start knocking back shots for the next 48 hours. More info on the space and exhibitions is up at understudydenver.com.

EXPAND Party at Punch Bowl this weekend. Courtesy of Punch Bowl Social

Saturday, November 4

If you haven't started Denver's newest nanobrewery, what's wrong with you? You say you don't know how to make beer? Pshaw — that hasn't stopped anyone yet. Get on it at Broadway Brew Supply's Learn to Homebrew Day on Saturday, November 4. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with six hours of free demonstrations and presentations on equipment, recipes and the brewing process. RSVP at eventbrite.com. At the end of the day, you'll be armed with the basics and ready to strike out on your own. Next step? Global craft-beer domination! (Just kidding. Nobody wants to taste your beginner beer. Seriously, don't open a brewery yet. We're begging you.)

What do you do when you want to go bar-hopping with your friends but the societal expectation that you put on a pair of pants and a shirt is just crushing your fragile spirit? Naturally, you'll want to join like-minded free thinkers on the Great Onesie Crawl. Starting at The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer Street, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, you'll spend six hours parading around in public wearing a garment designed for infants who aren't yet toilet trained, while drinking beverages that are illegal for anyone too young to vote. Your Insta will be fire. Get your ticket, $34, at eventbrite.com.

Imagine a six-year-old child whose only meal of the day is the lunch she has at school. Now imagine what that girl is going to do for the next two days when school lets out on Friday afternoon. For many children from low-income families, the reality is that their next certain meal is Monday's lunch. Nonprofit organization Food for Thought strives to address childhood hunger by providing the weekend's food to elementary and high school students. Its annual fundraiser, the Rock-A-Belly Festival, takes place on Saturday, November 4, at the Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Parkway, from 5 to 9 p.m. You can help by making a donation while enjoying bites from El Five, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Epic Brewing Company and 14er Brewing, among others; the Hazel Miller Band and Chris Daniels & the Kings will provide the soundtrack. Tickets, $50, are on sale at eventbrite.com.

Breckenridge Ski Resort doesn't open to skiers and riders until November 10, but how are you supposed to attend an opening-day party in Denver when you're sitting in I-70 traffic on the way to the mountain? Luckily, Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway, will be hosting Breckenridge Brewery's Opening Day Party a week early, on Saturday, November 4, so as not to interfere with your winter recreation plans (though upcoming family obligations and the resulting drinking should really be considered competitive sporting events themselves). From 6 to 10 p.m., show up for beer, bulls (of the mechanical variety), free waxes for your gear and the chance to win a custom snowboard. Read up on the details on PBS's Facebook page, then party without fear of missing the first powder.

EXPAND In anticipation of Veterans Day, Pizzeria Locale is giving away pies to military personnel. Mark Antonation

Sunday, November 5

The theme of being a week early continues on Sunday, November 5, as Pizzeria Locale — at 550 Broadway and 3484 West 32nd Avenue — celebrates Veterans Day (commonly observed on Saturday, November 11, but who cares about the calendar when free pizza is involved?). Active duty and retired military, reservists and National Guard members as well as military spouses should stop by any Locale location with their military ID to receive BOGO pizzas. After all, there's nothing as American as apple...er, pizza pie.

EXPAND Recently opened Emmerson will be participating in Boulder's First Bite. Mark Antonation

Friday, November 10, through Saturday, November 18

Denver has its Restaurant Week every spring, but Boulder County has its own celebration of restaurants, giving customers a chance to dine for a discount for a full week every fall. Now in its twelfth year, First Bite runs from Friday, November 10, through Saturday, November 18, offering three-course dinners for just $29 per person at more than forty restaurants in Boulder, Longmont, Erie, Niwot, Lyons, Louisville and Lafayette. Make your reservations now, because dining rooms will fill up quickly at this price. See the First Bite website for a complete list of participating restaurants and menus.

EXPAND This handsome champion steer might end up on your plate — if you're lucky. Danielle Lirette

Thursday, November 16

It seems Christmas decorations are on the shelves earlier and earlier (we even saw some for sale before Halloween this year), but what about the National Western Stock Show? This year you don't have to wait until January to start planning your Stock Show experience. The First Annual Meat and Greet, benefiting Future Farmers of America, will take place at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, on Thursday, November 16, when guests will enjoy twelve courses of Colorado beef, pork, lamb and goat, an open bar, live music and the chance to bid on a behind-the-scenes, one-on-one package with a Stock Show exhibitor. Find tickets ($75) and details at eventbrite.com.



EXPAND Some of the 100 Men Who Cook at last year's Black Tie Fundraiser. 100 Men Who Cook

Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25, is almost a month after Halloween, but die-hard fans of dressing up can still scratch that itch at the 100 Men Who Cook's Black Tie Fundraiser, which has a masquerade ball theme this year. The organization's mission is to raise money for grassroots nonprofits, and this year's beneficiaries are Jazz C.A.F.E., a music and leadership program for middle and high school students; Boys' Day, a mentoring program for young African-American boys; and Colorado Beautillion-Cotillion, a multicultural, inclusive academic and social-enrichment program for high school juniors and seniors. The Renaissance Denver Hotel, 3801 Quebec Street, will host the ball, which will include live music, dancing and, of course, food from the aforementioned "Gentlemen Chefs." Tickets range from $50 to $150 and are going fast at eventbrite.com.



EXPAND Boulder's Hosea Rosenberg won season five of Top Chef. Linnea Covington

Thursday, December 7

It's no secret that Bravo's Top Chef came to Colorado to film its fifteenth season earlier this year. You can finally start planning your watch party, as the show will premiere on Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. The contestants traveled from Sports Authority Field to Telluride to Aspen Food + Wine and were tasked with preparing everything from the innocuous Denver omelet to the infamous Rocky Mountain oyster. Tune in to see how they fare — as well as to catch a glimpse of local legends (and a former winner!) Alex Seidel, Hosea Rosenberg, Jennifer Jasinski and Frank Bonanno.

