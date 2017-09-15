The Eight Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

If you're between paychecks, this weekend has you covered with three free festivals geared toward the fall: Think chiles, chili and Germans. And if you enjoyed our recent feature on ACRES, the urban farm that serves as a classroom for Jeffco students, you can enjoy the fruits of their labors at a special dinner on September 17. Keep reading for all the details on the eight best events on the culinary calendar for September 15 through September 17.

Friday, September 15

The month is laden with Oktoberfest celebrations, so why are we writing about Parker Oktoberfest? Two words: mustache contest. Of course, the usual suspects like beer, oompah bands and dachshund races are on the schedule (no one can pass up a bevy of short-legged little hounds waddling around a field dressed in doggie lederhosen) but hirsute southern-suburb dwellers should also check out the event's Facebook page for contest sign-up instructions and a helpful infographic. O'Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive in Parker, hosts the festivities, and the Teutons will throw down starting Friday, September 15, at 6 p.m. The free festival runs through Saturday, September 16 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday, September 17 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), so there's plenty of time to celebrate.

What to expect at the Westwood Chile Fest. Wendy Nakajima

Saturday, September 16

There are few things more satisfying than a beer after a good hike — except maybe a beer in between two good hikes. Upslope Brewing Company is betting you'll agree, since its third annual Backcountry Tap Room requires you to hike in and out of the bar at Granby Ranch, 1000 Village Road in Granby, in order to get your hands on a can of its latest limited release, Outside Denali IPA. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, just $10 will get you three Upslope beers and some spectacular views from 9,200 feet above sea level. Bikers will pay $20 to take their bikes up on the chairlift, but everyone will be able to purchase food at the peak (cash only). Get your ticket at eventbrite.com. Your four-legged hiking companion is welcome, too (no ticket required). It doesn't get any more Colorado than that.

Cinco de Mayo may be a fun time to party at the nearest Tex-Mex cantina, but it’s not Mexico’s Fourth of July. Instead, the birthday of our southern neighbor comes on September 16, when Mexican Independence Day is celebrated in Mexican-American communities everywhere, including west Denver. This year’s Westwood Chile Fest will boast a “Día y Noche” (Day and Night) theme, reflected in family-friendly carnival games, farmers’ and arts-and-crafts markets, chile roasting, cultural performances, mural painting and contests during the day, and more adult fun, like dancing to live music and imbibing in the beer tent, at night. And you won’t go hungry: Food trucks will be dishing up tacos and more at the fest, which runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 16, at Re:Vision, 3738 Morrison Road in the Westwood neighborhood. Admission is free; get more information at bucuwestchilefest.com.

Here’s an event you’ll want to add to your calendar right meow: Caturday Night Fever! On Saturday, September 16, the Denver Zoo is rounding up a pride of food trucks to serve dinner to feline-loving visitors from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission to the Food Truck Safari (as the cool cats are calling it) runs $25 per adult (sorry, no cubs or infants at this one), which includes one free pour of Great Divide beer. Proceeds from the party will go toward the care and conservation of lions, tigers and fishing cats, so sharpen your fangs and claws and get ready to dig into some delicious grub. The zoo is located at 2300 Steele Street; get your tickets online at denverzoo.org.

Learn something that's actually useful at Dio Mio's Sunday school. Dio Mio Handmade Pasta

Sunday, September 17

The CherryArts Festival at Stanley is the hipster sibling of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival: It's younger, more obscure and out in the suburbs — at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora. But the event, produced by the same folks who put on the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, has charms all its own. One of those is Art Brunch, where hungry art aficionados can munch their way through art projects like silk screening, metalworking and jewelry making. Brunch favorites candied bacon, French croissant casserole and Bloody Marys will sustain budding artists from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, September 17. Nab your ticket, $45, at eventbrite.com.

My God, what do you mean you haven't been to Sunday school in years? Now's your chance to atone for your sins, at the Dio Mio Handmade Pasta class on Sunday, September 17, where you'll learn to make fresh stuffed and shaped pasta. The two-hour class starts at noon and includes wine and lunch as well as fresh, chewy pasta to take home, all for just $75 (a bargain when compared to the cost of your immortal soul). Register at nightout.com, then get over to the restaurant at 3264 Larimer Street to be absolved for all those times you went to Noodles & Co.

EXPAND Don't argue about spelling when there's a chili cookoff to attend. Westword file photo

You say chile, I say chili (and everyone loses their shit in the comments). No, really: It's chili-with-an-i time at Boulder's Chili Bowl on Sunday, September 17. From noon to 5 p.m., Aurora Avenue between 10th and 11th streets in Boulder will be closed off to host a block party with live music, artists, pottery classes, and chili from West End Tavern, Mateo, Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant and more competing for bragging rights. The street fair itself is free, though five food samples will run you $20; Left Hand Brewing Company beer will be available for purchase to cleanse your palate. Details are up at studioartsboulder.org, and whether you say chile, chili, chilly or chillie, this should be a hot time.

Some of your favorite restaurants in town get their veggies from a surprising source: ACRES Farm at Warren Tech, an urban, year-round, organic farm run by Josh Olson (formerly of the Squeaky Bean) and tended by Warren Tech High School and Metropolitan State University students. On Sunday, September 17, at 5 p.m., the farm will host its second fundraising dinner by tapping top Denver chefs to utilize the farm's yield. Talent from Avelina, Beast + Bottle, Cart-Driver and Señor Bear will be on hand creating a seven-course dinner at the farm, 1330 West Second Place in Lakewood. Reserve your spot, $80, by calling 303-982-7889 by Friday at 11 a.m. FYI: Because the farm is on school property, this is a dry dinner, so you'll be celebrating a Broncos victory over the Cowboys with mocktails made with farm-fresh ingredients.

Keep reading for more food and wine events...



Wednesday, September 27, through Sunday, October 1

Boulder's Flatirons Food Film Festival is turning five this year; in its relatively short history, it has built a following based on movies packed with images of cameras slowly panning over gorgeously plated food and earnest chef interviews — in short, food porn. This year's lineup doesn't disappoint: From documentaries about the legendary James Beard to a con man scamming the high-end wine market to foodie classics like Ratatouille and Eat Drink Man Woman, the festival has something for everyone. You can even get your little ones involved with a farmers' market tour and cooking demo geared toward kids. Most events are $10, and a pass for the entire festival is a steal at just $65. Check out flatironsfoodfilmfest.org for details.

EXPAND The Den Corner restaurants will be providing food for their annual rooftop party. James Florio

Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4

The Den brothers are throwing a party, and you'll want to add it to your social calendar. On Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4, the roof of the parking garage at the corner of South Pearl Street and East Florida Avenue will turn into a veritable Japanese street fair from 5 to 9 p.m. Not only will Toshi and Yasu Kizaki be providing food from Sushi Den, Izakaya Den and Ototo, but they've called on twenty of their Japanese chef friends to hop the pond and lend their talents to the rooftop party. Expect ramen, yakisoba noodles, the hard-to-find-in-Denver okonomiyaki, yakiniku (Japanese barbecue) and lots, lots more. Tickets are $75 and include three drinks (additional beverages will be available for purchase). As with every party the Kizakis host, this one is likely to sell out, so get your tickets soon at eventbrite.com. The Kizakis will also have donation booths set up for guests who wish to contribute to Hurricane Irma and Harvey relief efforts.

EXPAND Winter is coming. Drink whiskey. Danielle Lirette

Friday, October 13

Everyone knows that fall is the season for heavier things — sweaters, socks and drinks. One of our favorite fall and winter pastimes (and make no mistake, winter is coming) is enjoying a generous pour of whiskey and a cigar by a crackling fireplace. Bonus points if there's a bear-skin rug on the floor. So prepare for the season by tasting and testing a wealth of whiskeys at The WhiskyX on Friday, October 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, will host more than fifty whiskeys, and VIP ticket holders will have access to food from premier Denver chefs Elise Wiggins (Cattivella), Jennifer Jasinski (Ultreia, Euclid Hall, Rioja, etc.) and Paul C. Reilly (Beast + Bottle and Coperta). Tickets ($75 or $125) are on sale now at thewhiskyx.com.

EXPAND The GrowHaus cleans up nicely for dinner service. Mark Antonation

Sunday, October 15 through Thursday, October 19

The temperature has dropped, which means it's the perfect time to start planning for EatDenver's 2017 Harvest Week! This year, the dinners will highlight two to three farms per night, representing Colorado’s most verdant farm regions. The lineup: October 15, Western Slope; October 16, Front Range; October 17, Eastern Plains; October 18, Four Corners; October 19, Urban Farm. All dinners are at the GrowHaus, 4751 York Street, and tickets, $85, are on sale now at harvestweek.com.

Sunday, October 15

Mark your calendars: Westword's annual celebration of Denver's dining scene is moving inside and uptown. On Sunday, October 15, Feast will fill the McNichols Building with more than forty eateries that are favorite of Westword writers and readers; they'll be serving unlimited samples that you can wash down with unlimited samples from Feast's liquor sponsors. Get more information and tickets at westwordfeast.com.

See the Westword calendar for even more food and drink events, and if you know of a date that should be on this calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.

