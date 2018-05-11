The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

This weekend, enjoy the ABCs of springtime: ales and apians (or bees, if you prefer); bacon and bands; citrus and cocktails. Here are our picks for the six best events on the culinary calendar for the next three days, and beyond.

The Terminal Bar kicks off its free summer concert series on Friday, May 11. Jake Shane

Friday, May 11

Not only are patios around town officially open, but we're starting to ease into the magical time of year known as "free summer concert season." On Friday, May 11, The Terminal Bar, 1701 Wynkoop Street, is kicking off its seasonal concert series by hosting local jam band SuperMagick on a temporarily expanded patio. And while we all know free summer concerts never end up being free — what's the point of settling in on a sunny porch with friends and tunes without a drink in hand? — the return of musical fun in the sun is always worth celebrating. The soul starts at 5 p.m.; visit Terminal Bar's Facebook page for details.

EXPAND Do bacon and beer ever go out of style? Courtesy Bacon and Beer Classic

Saturday, May 12

Skip the gym and get your workout in without having to hop on the elliptical on Saturday, May 12, as nonprofit organization Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation hosts a 43-story race to the top of the 1999 Broadway office building. The climb raises funds for children's cancer research and ends with spectacular views of the city, live music, appetizers and (of course) lemonade. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs just $25 to register (plus $100 in fundraising). Do something good for your quads as well as kids; sign up for the Lemon Climb or find out about same-day registration at ALSF's website.