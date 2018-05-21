The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

We suspect a few of you still have a ratty old novelty T-shirt somewhere in the bowels of your closet that opines, "Rock out with your cock out." As trashy as the sentiment is, it's actually an apt one for dining in Denver this week: There's fowl in two forms (naked and fried) and plenty of partying on the packed culinary calendar. Here are the six best food and drink events leading up to Memorial Day weekend, as well as a few beyond.

EXPAND Bar Fausto hosts the Naked Grouse Cocktail Competition this week. Mark Antonation

Monday, May 21

Get naked at Bar Fausto — but don't show up without your pants. At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 21, bartenders from around town will converge on the space at 3126 Larimer Street to mix drinks with Naked Grouse, a new whiskey from the makers of Famous Grouse. While the image of a de-feathered fowl isn't the most appetizing, rest assured that the drinks prepared for this cocktail competition will be delicious, even if you do pair them with overcooked game bird. Register for this free event at Eventbrite.

EXPAND Join Centro Mexican Kitchen for a team effort on Tuesday night. Courtesy Centro Mexican Kitchen Facebook

Tuesday, May 22

July will bring chefs from across the globe to Denver for Slow Food Nations, and the U.S.'s southern neighbor is already planning its trip. This week, Mexican chef Benedicta Vargas will team up with chefs at both Centro Mexican Kitchen and Lola Coastal Mexican to raise funds for the Slow Food Mexico team to travel to the Mile High City. Centro, 950 Pearl Street in Boulder, will serve a five-course meal on Tuesday, May 22, with dishes like charales (a type of dried fish) and cheese mole; "dirty bird" mole with chicken, morels and yellow mole; and a venison tamal with green mole on the menu. Then, Lola, 1575 Boulder Street, hosts a Wednesday, May 23, dinner. Lola's menu is similar, but instead of venison, diners will be treated to Colorado bass with rhubarb aguachile. Dinners start at 6:30 p.m. and cost $60; reserve your spot by calling Centro at 303-442-7771 or Lola at 720-570-8686. Buen provecho!