The Ten Best Hot-Dog Joints in Denver

Biker Jim's dogs can be found inside Coors Field as well as on Larimer Street.

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, so you'd better be the one doing the eating. Eating a hot dog, that is — whether slathered in mustard, piled with relish, onions and sauerkraut, or dressed up in something fancy. Since July is National Hot Dog Month, we're serving up our selection of the ten best hot-dog joints in town.

A Louisiana red hot dressed up Sonoran-style at Biker Jim's.

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

2148 Larimer Street

720-746-9355

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs has been hawking fat sausages from a handful of carts for years now, but these days you don't need to stand out in the street for a hefty helping of Jim Pittenger's sausage magic. The brick-and-mortar eatery is convenient for pre- or post-ballgame snacks as well as for Larimer Street partying until last call. Most of the dogs — including exotic links like boar, elk and veal, and an especially rare specimen, the downright yummy vegan dog — come piled high with caramelized onions and decorated with a ribbon of cream cheese, although there's a long roster of other topping choices. If the Biker Jim's headquarters isn't close enough to the action for you, just grab a Rockies ticket and enjoy a gourmet dog from one of two Biker Jim's counters inside Coors Field.

Lurking under the toppings is a Zweigle's white veal and beef dog — a rare, seasonal treat at Billy's.

Billy's Gourmet Hot Dogs

2445 Larimer Street

303-284-2714

Hot dogs are high art at Billy's Gourmet Hot Dogs, which brings a taste of Chicago to the Ballpark neighborhood. Billy's serves all-beef Vienna dogs, homemade sausage, veggie and even salmon dogs spruced up with an array of fixings, from traditional kraut, onions and mustard to hot peppers, cheeses and chili. One of many house specials, the Tijuana Dog combines avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream in a yummy, satisfying treat. A gluttonous selection of french fries — topped with blue cheese, among other things — rounds out the menu. With a large patio, friendly counter staff and daily beer specials, Billy's draws crowds at lunch, dinner and game time.

Chicago Mike's is alive and well and living in Centennial.

Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs

11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Englewood

303-925-1334

We love the Italian beef sandwiches at Mike's, but the hot dogs also satisfy our Chicago longings when we're down in Englewood. Chicago Mike's got its start a couple of miles away nearly twenty years ago before moving to its current location — and fans from the office parks and neighborhoods nearby followed the smell of hot dogs to keep the place going strong. Since this is a Windy City spot, your best option is the all-beef Vienna dog dressed up with a pickle, sport peppers, nuclear-green relish and a dash of celery salt.

The Sooo Cali dog at the Dog Haus.

Dog Haus

12023 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial

720-330-0823

This small California chain got its start in 2010 before setting its sights on Centennial, which has become a prime landing zone for hot-dog enthusiasts. The restaurant prides itself on its own proprietary dogs and sausages, all served on King's Hawaiian rolls. Try one of the bacon-wrapped weiners or go for something a little more exotic, like the Thai currywurst with peanut sauce — it's a hot dog in the hottest sense.

It's Splitsville at Harley's.

Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution

1500 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton

720-236-9617

Harley's does something a little different with its dogs: The links are split open and grilled flat-side down and then toppings are loaded on, so you get more meatiness with every bite. Choose from a 100 percent kosher beef dog, spicy andouille sausage or several other flavorful links, and then pile on the toppings from a list of more than a dozen house specials, from traditional Chicago-style to the straight-up bizarre Eddie Spaghetti.

