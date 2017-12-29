The Best New Cheap Eats We Ate in 2017

There were plenty of splashy restaurant openings in Denver in 2017, but most of the time we can't drop a couple of Benjamins on dinner. To balance the big-time operators (and to keep our budget balanced) with something a little more affordable, we searched every strip mall, street stand and hidden corner of the city for food bursting with flavor that won't bust the bank in the process. Here are ten new spots we discovered in the past year where we found the best cheap eats of 2017.

Antojitos Colombianos

6625 Leetsdale Drive

303-379-9520

This tiny Colombian eatery in east Denver serves up a wide variety of appetizers as well as belt-busting platters. You can make a meal by mixing and matching arepas, pandebono (round, fluffy cheese buns), papas rellenos (stuffed potato croquettes), fried plantains and empanadas. Bring friends so you can sample your way through the menu, or opt for the bandeja paisa, a heaping plate of beans, rice, pork, beef and plantains that will keep you in leftovers for days.

Bourbon Grill's new location includes actual tables and chairs. Mark Antonation

Bourbon Grill

571 East Colfax Avenue

303-355-3821

The Bourbon Grill isn't new (in fact, it's been on East Colfax Avenue for more than a decade), but a move to a new sit-down restaurant from its original walk-up window brought the char-grilled chicken to a whole new demographic. Piles of rice, veggies, gooey macaroni and cheese and spicy-sweet chicken can be had for under $10 — and you can now sit down at a table inside to enjoy it all.

EXPAND Crispy bits of cheese are an added bonus on El Tazumal's pupusas. Mark Antonation

El Tazumal

258 Santa Fe Drive

720-584-6068

The pupusa is El Salvador's gift to the world. The tender disks of grilled cornmeal masa oozing with cheese and plumped with meat or vegetable fillings make a delightful and inexpensive midday meal. El Tazumal's pupusas have just the right balance of crisp and tender, with crunchy flakes adhered to the edges where the cheese has leaked out and caramelized on the grill. Just look for the bright yellow sign announcing "Pupusas" if you're driving north on Santa Fe from Alameda Avenue.

This ham-and-cheese croissant is one reason to head to Hinman's. Facebook/ Hinman's Bakery

Hinman's Bakery

4850 East 39th Avenue

303-287-3431

Hinman's Bakery opened a couple of years ago but added a retail counter and lunch hours last spring. When the weather's nice, you'll find an outdoor grill turning out cheesesteaks, burgers and other hot sandwiches. But for a tasty bargain, stop at the indoor counter for savory hand pies and croissants. Recent options have included butternut squash, green chile, and "biscuit and gravy" hand pies with all the good stuff (pork sausage included) on the inside. Flavors change with the season, so regular visits are a must.

The Chica Picada platter at La Chiva is a great way to sample Colombian cuisine. Mark Antonation

La Chiva

1417 South Broadway

720-389-9847

Colombian cooking experienced a surge in Denver in 2017, and nobody does it better than Jorge Aguirre, who opened La Chiva on South Broadway last summer after several years of serving empanadas, arepas and other specialties out of his food truck. The Chiva Picada sampler plate is a great way to enjoy sausage, fried plantain, marble-sized potatoes and yucca fries, but don't miss the lomito sandwich bursting with shredded pork or a set of empanadas filled with cheese, chicken, beef, pork or a veggie blend.

EXPAND A Sonoran hot dog at Los Mangos Mark Antonation

Los Mangos

920 South Federal Boulevard

303-922-6285

Dig into a Sonoran hot dog with a side of fries for lunch at Los Mangos and you won't need to eat again for the rest of the day. Piled high with bacon, beans, cheese, mayo, guacamole and a hot mess of other condiments, the border-style hot dog is as filling as it is delicious. Los Mangos does burgers with similarly outrageous fixings, and if for some reason your appetite isn't completely destroyed by either, shakes and colorful Mexican frozen concoctions are on order for dessert.

EXPAND Pizzeria Lui brought wood-fired pizza to Lakewood.. Mark Antonation

Pizzeria Lui

5380 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood

303-922-3202

On the border of Lakewood and Denver, where tacos, burritos and tamales abound, $12-$15 doesn't seem like that much of a bargain for dinner. But that price will get you a fourteen-inch pie (bigger than standard individual pizzas) with fresh, quality ingredients cooked in chef/owner Zach Parini's 900-degree wood-burning oven. The pizzas are big enough for two, so order more than one for a little variety (we dig the Lawnmower Boy on the white pie side of the menu) and take the rest home for leftovers.

EXPAND TacoBlock livens up the sleepy Athmar Park neighborhood. Mark Antonation

TacoBlock

650 South Lipan Street

720-261-5080

Overfilled tacos and Mexican burgers are served from a walk-up window on the side of a converted shipping container in the Athmar Park neighborhood. With several meats and vegetarian toppings to choose from, you have to stop by on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (the only days the taqueria is open) to sample all of the options. Be sure to ask for your tacos served "mamalon" style — which includes mounds of grilled nopales, onions, pineapple and squash for a small up-charge.

TRU Colotexmex Bar-B-Que

599 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton

512-629-7276

Brisket is not cheap; you have to pay for quality, whether you're indulging at a sit-down barbecue joint or a roadside trailer. James Diaz makes sure you get the best for your buck with his Austin-style Tex-mex smoked brisket, so be sure to bring a few extra dollars on days when the beefy cut is offered. But on other days, mesquite-grilled fajitas served on housemade flour tortillas, sausage rolls, barbecue chicken thighs and other daily specials can be had for a bargain. The menu changes frequently, so check the TRU Facebook page to see what Diaz is smoking up before you swing by his setup in a Littleton liquor store parking lot.

EXPAND kay, this poke at Whether you say poki or po, this poke at Turtle Boat is more than okay. Mark Antonation

Turtle Boat

2231 South Broadway

720-248-9477

Even with so much poke coming to Denver last year, Turtle Boat stood out for its quality, originality and service. Fresh fish can get pricey, but you won't feel cash-strapped here, since options start as low as $8 and top out at $14. With several seafood (including Colorado striped bass) and three vegetarian (tofu, tempeh or a soy-free Turtle Boat original called "alma" made from an ancient-grain blend) choices, and a big selection of mix-ins, toppings and sauces, poke at Turtle Boat doesn't have to be a rare indulgence.