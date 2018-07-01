Reader: Enjoy Your Veggies, Don't Try to Imitate Meat!

It's July, which means high season for burgers...even plant-based burgers. Grilled or grabbed to go, burgers are summertime favorites in the Mile High City.

We recently served up our list of Denver's Ten Best Vegan Hamburgers, and readers were quick to serve their own. Where was Vegan Van? The Impossible Burger at Brothers BBQ?

And Mike had an interesting addition:



Nice list. One surprising spot for a ridiculously amazing vegan burger is the Whole Foods on Hampden. Impossible burger, pretzel bun, lots of gourmet toppings and sauces. Great fries, too.



Adds Donald:

If you want a good vegan burger and you don't know about Hemp Way Foods...you're slacking!



Notes Nual:

5280's burger, while delicious, isn't actually vegan. There's egg in it as a binder.



Asks Sharon:

Why copy food? Enjoy your veggies, don't try to imitate meat. Weird.

Responds Jessica:

Why flavor meat with plants (herbs and spices)? Enjoy your dead body and eat it raw...

And Zoë says simply:

Thanks for covering Denver's fantastic vegan scene!

Many restaurants throw a token veggie burger on the menu, but it’s often made with cheese or eggs — or it’s just not very good. But we found plenty of spots that are doing it right. Even Coors Field scores this season.

Our list: Burger Fi, City, O' City, Highland Tap & Burger, Hopdaddy Burger Bar, Illegal Burger, Native Foods Cafe, Park Burger, TAG Burger Bar, Watercourse Foods. And 5280, but we'll check on that egg issue.

Do you have a favorite vegan burger? Share it in a comment, or email cafe@westword.com.