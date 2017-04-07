The Seven Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, April 7-9

The weekend kicks off with National Beer Day today, and nothing goes with a pint like...yoga? Or perhaps cats, wine and cat wine. How about coffee and doughnuts? Luckily, everything goes with beer, so pour yourself a cold one and choose from one of these six events this weekend. If these aren't enough fun for you, today is also the Colorado Rockies home opener; see our list of ten downtown crowd-pleasers to help celebrate the arrival of America's favorite pastime.

Beer consumed after doing yoga is 124 percent healthier. It is known. Great Divide Brewing

Friday, April 7

If you like both yoga and beer, chances are you insist on doing something healthy before you have that beer. While we think that's misguided (life's too short — just have the beer), Great Divide Brewing Company has your back with Hoppy Yogis. Join the folks at Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th Street, for a free yoga class taught by instructors from CorePower Yoga, then stick around for beer (sadly, not free) and DJs. The class runs from 6 to 7 p.m., but plan to arrive early to beat the crowds; doors open at 5:30 p.m. See the Facebook event page for details.

The Post Chicken & Beer has a more sanguine approach to National Beer Day: Stop in, order an Achtertuin Seizoen Farmhouse ale, and be entered into a drawing to win a year of free beer. You don't even have to try out a downward dog pose to get your suds — in fact, we're pretty sure your fellow customers would rather you didn't. The Post at the 2200 South Broadway location opens for lunch at 11 a.m., and happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Extra points (at least with your Flemish friends) if you can pronounce the beer name properly.

Animals lovers know there's nothing better than pouring a drink and snuggling with their pet on the couch. And tonight's the perfect night to stay in with your furry friend and tune in to Shark Tank at 8 p.m. on ABC, when local company Apollo Peak will pitch its line of cat and dog wines. While you uncork a bottle of Bordeaux, treat your fuzzy family member to his or her own bowl of Catbernet or Malbark. Check out Apollo Peak's website for more information about the non-alcoholic pet beverages — and many, many more puns.

