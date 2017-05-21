Reader: All the Great Denver Dive Bars Are Drying Up!

The Lancer Lounge: Gone, but not forgotten. Eric Gruneisen

Over the last few years, some of this town's best dives have disappeared, including the Lancer Lounge, which was replaced by Vesper Lounge. In her recent profile of Vesper Lounge, Sarah McGill says it has earned her "good for Tinder dates" label, but is that enough of a consolation prize for losing the Lancer? Says Donald:

The Lancer had the best jukebox in town and you could get a four-finger glass of Bushmills for almost nothing....



Adds Steve:

Can't believe it's been five years since the best bar in Denver was ruined.



Concludes Susan:

All the great Denver dive bars are drying up!

What do you consider Denver's best dives? What bar do you miss most?

