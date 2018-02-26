Twenty-Something for Twenty-Somethings: Low Country Cuisine at a Mile High

With so many great restaurants to choose from, cash-strapped Denver newcomers — challenged with rising rents and skinny paychecks — are finding it hard to have a fun night out without blowing the bank. Twenty- Something for Twenty-somethings will help you find hot destinations where you can enjoy cutting-edge cuisine in a stylish setting — all within a twenty-something budget (less than $30 per person). And you don't need to be under thirty to take these recommendations; just be ready for a great eating adventure.

Denver is getting a late-winter dusting of snow, which makes for beautiful nights filled with winter cityscapes. At Low Country Kitchen you can enjoy a Southern meal with a big view from a wall of windows that separates diners from the LoHi neighborhood. The restaurant, created by Southerners Katy and Brian Vaughn, is a popular spot that can come with a high price tag, but instead of viewing this as a deterrent, get creative for an affordable meal at a top Denver restaurant while still leaving with a full belly. Building a meal around fried chicken means the rest of the night's big plans need involve only moving from your chair at the restaurant to your couch — making for an even more budget-friendly night.

EXPAND Crunchy fried chicken. Kelsey Colt