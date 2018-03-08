All Bets Are On at Aurora's Sports Station Bar and Grill

On a lazy Sunday, a friend and I cast around for a new bar (or new to us, at least) nearby to investigate. Nestled between our neighborhoods in a strip mall in Aurora was a watering hole neither of us had ever been to: the Sports Station Bar and Grill (850 Dayton Street). The Sports Station is located in an odd no-man's-land somewhere between Lowry, East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street, which pretty much encapsulates the vibe of the bar. When we arrived, the parking lot was so full of cars it was tough to find a space. Many of the businesses in the older shopping center were of the weekday variety — a laundromat and an appliance store, for example — so we assumed that most of the cars were there for the bar. When we went inside, it was obvious that we were right.

The main dining area was packed to the gills with people, most of them playing poker, but a few were just sipping their drinks quietly or absently watching a NASCAR race on one of the TVs. The wood-paneled walls and high-top tables showed signs of wear, but that clearly didn't matter to the clientele. There wasn't a single vacant table inside, so for a while my friend and I sat on out on the smoking patio, which was enclosed by tarps.

But it got too smoky once a group of guys lit up their cigarettes, so we went back inside in search of a new location to post up. Beyond the fray of the main poker action, we found a second room in the expansive space, which had a small pass-through window that allowed us to order from the bar. This second room was full of entertainment of all kinds: pool tables, a Playboy pinball machine and arcade games simulating boxing and bowling. We grabbed a rickety table there, even though it wasn't ideal for observing the crowd.