 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The Village Cork will close on June 30, 2018.
The Village Cork will close on June 30, 2018.
Danielle Lirette

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | June 30, 2018 | 6:59am
AA

Tonight (Saturday, June 30) marks the end of a long and happy era for wine drinkers and Platt Park neighbors, as the Village Cork pours its last glass after sixteen years on Old South Pearl Street. Stroll over and experience the welcoming corner bistro one last time before the lights go out at the end of the night.

Chef Jared Leonard is getting his smoker going on a regular basis at Barbecue Supply Company, 2180 South Delaware Street (just across from the Evans light-rail station). Every Saturday starting today, he'll be cooking up ribs and other fine swine from 11 a.m. until the food runs out. Leonard has already been making a name for himself as a fried chicken champ with his Budlong Hot Chicken food truck.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, up in Sunnyside, the lights have been out at Ernie's Bar & Pizza for a couple of weeks. What started out as a plan for a roofing renovation turned into a full-blown overhaul for Joe Vostrejs and his business partners, who took over the space in 2009, after it had been Three Sons for decades, and a different Ernie's before that. Expect to see the results of the remodel sometime in August, when Ernie's is set to reopen.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week, plus links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Barbecue Supply Company (Saturdays only), 2180 South Delaware Street
Booz Hall, 2845 Walnut Street
Bettola Bistro, 10253 East Iliff Avenue
Sugarfire Smoke House, 14375 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*
Ernie's Bar & Pizza, 2915 West 44th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Taqueria Emmanuel, 810 Park Avenue West
The Village Cork, 1300 South Pearl Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Booz Hall is Denver's first booze collective.EXPAND
Booz Hall is Denver's first booze collective.
Mark Antonation

"Denver's First Collective Liquor Tasting Room Opens in RiNo"

Bettola takes over where Cody's recently moved out on East Iliff Avenue.EXPAND
Bettola takes over where Cody's recently moved out on East Iliff Avenue.
Mark Antonation

"Chef Samir Mohammad Opens Bettola Bistro in Aurora"

Taqueria Emmanuel closed on June 29 after fifteen years downtown.EXPAND
Taqueria Emmanuel closed on June 29 after fifteen years downtown.
Mark Antonation

"Longtime Downtown Taqueria Loses Lease to Expanding Pot Shop"

Sugarfire's brisket sandwich is now available in Westminster.EXPAND
Sugarfire's brisket sandwich is now available in Westminster.
Courtesy Sugarfire Smoke House

"Saint Louis Barbecue Guru Will Soon Smoke It Up in Denver"

Say goodbye to the Village Cork today.
Say goodbye to the Village Cork today.
Danielle Lirette

"Lisa Lapp Closing the Village Cork After Sixteen Years"

It's the end of the month, so on Monday we'll put out a complete roster of restaurant openings and closings for June. In case you missed it, here's the May roundup, which includes hot spots like Super Mega Bien, Death & Co, Q House and Wendell's. Which ones have you already hit?

Did we miss any openings or closings that you've spotted around town? Let us know in the comments or send us a note at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >