All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Tonight (Saturday, June 30) marks the end of a long and happy era for wine drinkers and Platt Park neighbors, as the Village Cork pours its last glass after sixteen years on Old South Pearl Street. Stroll over and experience the welcoming corner bistro one last time before the lights go out at the end of the night.
Chef Jared Leonard is getting his smoker going on a regular basis at Barbecue Supply Company, 2180 South Delaware Street (just across from the Evans light-rail station). Every Saturday starting today, he'll be cooking up ribs and other fine swine from 11 a.m. until the food runs out. Leonard has already been making a name for himself as a fried chicken champ with his Budlong Hot Chicken food truck.
Meanwhile, up in Sunnyside, the lights have been out at Ernie's Bar & Pizza for a couple of weeks. What started out as a plan for a roofing renovation turned into a full-blown overhaul for Joe Vostrejs and his business partners, who took over the space in 2009, after it had been Three Sons for decades, and a different Ernie's before that. Expect to see the results of the remodel sometime in August, when Ernie's is set to reopen.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week, plus links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Barbecue Supply Company (Saturdays only), 2180 South Delaware Street
Booz Hall, 2845 Walnut Street
Bettola Bistro, 10253 East Iliff Avenue
Sugarfire Smoke House, 14375 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*
Ernie's Bar & Pizza, 2915 West 44th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Taqueria Emmanuel, 810 Park Avenue West
The Village Cork, 1300 South Pearl Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Lisa Lapp Closing the Village Cork After Sixteen Years"
It's the end of the month, so on Monday we'll put out a complete roster of restaurant openings and closings for June. In case you missed it, here's the May roundup, which includes hot spots like Super Mega Bien, Death & Co, Q House and Wendell's. Which ones have you already hit?
Did we miss any openings or closings that you've spotted around town? Let us know in the comments or send us a note at cafe@westword.com.
