All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Tonight (Saturday, June 30) marks the end of a long and happy era for wine drinkers and Platt Park neighbors, as the Village Cork pours its last glass after sixteen years on Old South Pearl Street. Stroll over and experience the welcoming corner bistro one last time before the lights go out at the end of the night.

Chef Jared Leonard is getting his smoker going on a regular basis at Barbecue Supply Company, 2180 South Delaware Street (just across from the Evans light-rail station). Every Saturday starting today, he'll be cooking up ribs and other fine swine from 11 a.m. until the food runs out. Leonard has already been making a name for himself as a fried chicken champ with his Budlong Hot Chicken food truck.