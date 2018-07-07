All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

There were lots of familiar names popping up in new places this week, as well as new names in old spaces. Chuy's, a Tex-Mex concept out of Austin, Texas, continues its invasion of metro Denver, adding a third outpost, this time by the Denver Tech Center. Organic ice cream maker Em's, up to now only available on the 16th Street Mall and at events around town, found a permanent home in Park Hill. And Colorado Plus, already known for its brewery and taproom on West 38th Avenue, turned to apples for its new project, Colorado Plus Cidery and Pub, in Golden.

Where Paxia once sold upscale Mexican cuisine in Sunnyside (and where Lot 14 Bistro briefly tried to make a go of it), Necio Latin Eatery is now open Wednesday through Sunday, serving up its own brand of Mexican cooking. And just when we thought we'd said goodbye to Roostercat Coffee House in the Golden Triangle, a former customer bought the place and reopened it this week.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of July 2-8, 2018:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Chuy's, 8121 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Coal Mine Avenue Brewing Company, 9719 West Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton

Colorado Plus Cidery and Pub, 1100 Arapahoe Street, Golden

Em's Ice Cream, 2829 Fairfax Street

Kings County Kitchen (at Declaration Brewing Co.), 2030 South Cherokee Street

Necio Latin Eatery, 4001 Tejon Street

Rincon de Villa, 7685 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*

Roostercat Coffee House (under new ownership), 1045 Lincoln Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Europa Coffeehouse, 76 South Pennsylvania Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Bryan Irwin is the new owner of Roostercat Coffee House at 1045 Lincoln Street.

Roostercat Is Back With Late-Night Coffee and High Hopes



Sapor Coffee & Concepts is now serving coffee in Jefferson Park.

Sapor Coffee & Concepts Debuts After Successful Kickstarter Campaign



Declaration Brewing's terrific patio will get even better with a permanent food truck.

Two More Breweries Add Permanent Food-Service Options





Colorado Plus Cidery opened this week in Golden.

Colorado Plus Will Debut New Golden Cider House

If you're the cautious type and prefer to give restaurants a little time before you spend your dining dollars, trying a spot that opened in July might be a little soon for you. But earlier this week, we published our complete list of June's openings and closings.

Here's to a summer of dining exploration!

