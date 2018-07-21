Every Opening and Closing This Week — Including Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks

Denver Ted's closed a year ago in Capitol Hill, leaving cheesesteak aficionados in the cold — but with a promise to return in a new location. Now that day has come, and Denver Ted's is back and serving sandwiches at 2020 Lawrence Street, in the former home of Pop's Place (and Lower48 Kitchen before that). With the resurrection, there's an added draw: Ice Cream Riot, at 1238 East Colfax Avenue, has thrown in with Denver Ted's and has built a satellite ice cream counter inside the sandwich shop.
Ted's initally opened in 2004 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the best Philly knockoffs in town, serving fast, cheap and tasty subs to Cap Hill eclectics well before Denver's food scene exploded. You can now score cheesesteaks and ice cream from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and the restaurant is throwing a grand-opening party from noon to 6 p.m. today (Saturday, July 21).
Here's our complete list of Denver restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of July 16-22, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, 2020 Lawrence Street
Pony Up (Sunday), 1808 Blake Street
Whole Sol, 1735 Chestnut Place
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Open Door Brewing, 2030 Ionosphere Street, Longmont
Skeye Brewing, 900 South Hover Street, Longmont
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
This year got off to a fast start with new bars and restaurants. At the halfway point of 2018, we picked the best new restaurants and best new bars to open so far this year. How many have you been to — and what are your favorites?
It's not easy to keep up on Denver's fast-moving restaurant scene, but we try. And every week we compile a list of the openings and closings around town, which we then add up monthly and again at the end of the year into a master list.
Have you spotted any openings or closings we've missed? Share the info in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
