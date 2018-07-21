Every Opening and Closing This Week — Including Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks

Pony Up is one of this week's new openings.

Denver Ted's closed a year ago in Capitol Hill, leaving cheesesteak aficionados in the cold — but with a promise to return in a new location. Now that day has come, and Denver Ted's is back and serving sandwiches at 2020 Lawrence Street, in the former home of Pop's Place (and Lower48 Kitchen before that). With the resurrection, there's an added draw: Ice Cream Riot, at 1238 East Colfax Avenue, has thrown in with Denver Ted's and has built a satellite ice cream counter inside the sandwich shop.

Ted's initally opened in 2004 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the best Philly knockoffs in town, serving fast, cheap and tasty subs to Cap Hill eclectics well before Denver's food scene exploded. You can now score cheesesteaks and ice cream from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and the restaurant is throwing a grand-opening party from noon to 6 p.m. today (Saturday, July 21).

Here's our complete list of Denver restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of July 16-22, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.