Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Every Saturday, we report the openings and closings for the week, including temporary closings of restaurants, cafes, bakeries and other food-service outlets. Those temporary time-outs occur for various reasons, and lately that reason has been staffing shortages. In Golden, Grateful Bread Company is ceasing baking operations this weekend until July 13 so that owner Jeff Cleary can hire and train a new crew. The weekly retail shop at 425 Violet Street in Golden is also closed for now.

On June 20, Ohana Island Kitchen closed for a day because owners Louie and Regan Colburn "literally cannot keep our kitchen open to save our lives," the couple shared on Instagram, adding "we feel your pain, @gratefulbreaddenver."