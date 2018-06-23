 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
A selection of loaves from Grateful Bread.EXPAND
A selection of loaves from Grateful Bread.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | June 23, 2018 | 6:16am
AA

Every Saturday, we report the openings and closings for the week, including temporary closings of restaurants, cafes, bakeries and other food-service outlets. Those temporary time-outs occur for various reasons, and lately that reason has been staffing shortages. In Golden, Grateful Bread Company is ceasing baking operations this weekend until July 13 so that owner Jeff Cleary can hire and train a new crew. The weekly retail shop at 425 Violet Street in Golden is also closed for now.

On June 20, Ohana Island Kitchen closed for a day because owners Louie and Regan Colburn "literally cannot keep our kitchen open to save our lives," the couple shared on Instagram, adding "we feel your pain, @gratefulbreaddenver."

Related Stories

Even down in the suburbs, restaurants aren't immune. The Great Australian Bite, at the corner of Parker and Arapahoe roads, had to take a day off on April 28 for the same reason.

Still, more establishments keep opening, just adding to the labor crunch. Here's our complete list of what came and went this week, along with links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Officers Club, 84 Rampart Way
Queen City Collective Coffee (Saturday), 305 West First Avenue
The Shanty Supper Club, 1033 East 17th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Jack-n-Grill, 2524 Federal Boulevard and 9310 Sheridan Boulevard

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Grateful Bread Co. will cease baking operations until staff can be hired and trained.EXPAND
Grateful Bread Co. will cease baking operations until staff can be hired and trained.
Danielle Lirette

"Staffing Shortage Causes Temporary Closing of Grateful Bread Company"

A former bodega at First and Cherokee will house a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night.EXPAND
A former bodega at First and Cherokee will house a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night.
Danielle Krolewicz

"Queen City Collective Coffee Launches Inside Upcoming Baker Brewery"

The Shanty is now open in the former home of Gumbo's in Uptown.
The Shanty is now open in the former home of Gumbo's in Uptown.
Courtesy the Shanty/Meghan Straface

"Syrup Founder Opens Midwest-Style Supper Club in Uptown"

Jack-n-Grill closed its restaurants on Federal Boulevard and in Westminster.
Jack-n-Grill closed its restaurants on Federal Boulevard and in Westminster.
Mark Antonation

"Jack-n-Grill Shutters Two Remaining Restaurants"

Officers Club opened on June 18 in Lowry.EXPAND
Officers Club opened on June 18 in Lowry.
Mark Antonation

"First Look: Officers Club Aims for June 18 Opening in Lowry"

Despite the shortage of skilled restaurant employees, plans to create new restaurants and bars aren't slowing, either. We've recently brought news that Maine Shack, Counter Culture Brewing, and a new brewery-restaurant from the owners of Westbound & Down are all under construction.

And there's definitely more to come in the weeks ahead.

Have you spotted any other openings or closings that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments, or send a message to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >