Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Every Saturday, we report the openings and closings for the week, including temporary closings of restaurants, cafes, bakeries and other food-service outlets. Those temporary time-outs occur for various reasons, and lately that reason has been staffing shortages. In Golden, Grateful Bread Company is ceasing baking operations this weekend until July 13 so that owner Jeff Cleary can hire and train a new crew. The weekly retail shop at 425 Violet Street in Golden is also closed for now.
On June 20, Ohana Island Kitchen closed for a day because owners Louie and Regan Colburn "literally cannot keep our kitchen open to save our lives," the couple shared on Instagram, adding "we feel your pain, @gratefulbreaddenver."
We are sorry and embarrassed that this is an issue; however, we literally cannot keep our kitchen staffed to save our lives. This is an extremely tough time to be a small restaurant in a market with surplus kitchen openings, low unemployment and a smaller pool of qualified talent. #restaurantlife #restaurantproblems @eater_denver We feel your pain @gratefulbreaddenver
Even down in the suburbs, restaurants aren't immune. The Great Australian Bite, at the corner of Parker and Arapahoe roads, had to take a day off on April 28 for the same reason.
Still, more establishments keep opening, just adding to the labor crunch. Here's our complete list of what came and went this week, along with links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Officers Club, 84 Rampart Way
Queen City Collective Coffee (Saturday), 305 West First Avenue
The Shanty Supper Club, 1033 East 17th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Jack-n-Grill, 2524 Federal Boulevard and 9310 Sheridan Boulevard
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Staffing Shortage Causes Temporary Closing of Grateful Bread Company"
"Queen City Collective Coffee Launches Inside Upcoming Baker Brewery"
"Syrup Founder Opens Midwest-Style Supper Club in Uptown"
"Jack-n-Grill Shutters Two Remaining Restaurants"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"First Look: Officers Club Aims for June 18 Opening in Lowry"
Despite the shortage of skilled restaurant employees, plans to create new restaurants and bars aren't slowing, either. We've recently brought news that Maine Shack, Counter Culture Brewing, and a new brewery-restaurant from the owners of Westbound & Down are all under construction.
And there's definitely more to come in the weeks ahead.
Have you spotted any other openings or closings that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments, or send a message to cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!