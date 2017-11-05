Reader: Don't Even Try to Mess With Pho 95!

With the temperature dropping, pho season is here. After stopping by the legendary Pho 95, Nick Evans decided to make his own version of beef noodle pho at home for DIY Takeout. "The recipe takes some shortcuts that make it doable while still resulting in great flavors," he says. But some readers think this is one dish he should have skipped. Says James:



One of the best things to "go out" to get. DIY takeout? No, it's not a take-out food.



Adds Hoang: