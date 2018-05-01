Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closing for April 2018

New bars and restaurants sprang up like spring flowers in April. Denver's craft brewery scene was especially busy, with four openings and three closings. Now pouring are Cerveceria Colorado, a new branch of Denver Beer Co. that's specializing in Mexican-style beers and ingredients; the Grateful Gnome, a brewhouse and sandwich shop with East Coast roots; Primitive Beer, which specializes in lightly carbonated Belgian-style beers packaged in bag-in-a-box format; and Long Table Brewhouse, a newcomer to the Park Hill neighborhood.
But is the beer bubble finally bursting? Gone are Beryl's Beer Co. in RiNo, Powder Keg Brewing in Niwot, and Vindication Brewing Co. in Boulder.
April's other hot openings include Ad Hominen, which takes over the vacated Charcoal space in the Golden Triangle; Brightmarten, in the former home of 730 South in Bonnie Brae; the new Ballpark location of the Cherry Cricket; and the Dead Battery Club, an all-day cafe and cocktail bar on Platte Street, which is transforming from a quiet side street into a booming business district complete with shiny new office buildings and the attendant construction snarls. Welcome to New Denver!
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar closings for the month of April 2018:
Restaurant and Bar Openings in April*
Ad Hominem, 43 West Ninth Avenue
American Bonded, 2706 Larimer Street
Brightmarten, 730 South University Boulevard
Cerveceria Colorado, 1635 Platte Street
The Cherry Cricket, 2220 Blake Street
Chimera, 2014 Tenth Street, Boulder
Chuy's Belmar, 499 South Vance Street, Lakewood
Dead Battery Club, 2420 17th Street
Duffer Haus, 3470 South Broadway, Englewood
Famous Original J's Pizza, 715 East 26th Avenue
The Grateful Gnome, 4369 Stuart Street
High Point Creamery, 3977 Tennyson Street
Long Table Brewhouse, 2895 Fairfax Street
Los Lounge, 2461 Larimer Street
Mariscos El Licenciado, 10600 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Pepper Asian Bistro II, 3759 Lipan Street
Primitive Beer, 2025 Ionosphere Street, Longmont
Pablo's Coffee Colfax, 7701 East Colfax Avenue
Thump Coffee, 601 Broadway
Vero, 2525 East Arapahoe Road, Boulder
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Restaurant and Bar Closings in April*
The 9th Door, 1808 Blake Street
Beryl's Beer Co., 3120 Blake Street
Cured West, 2019 Tenth Street, Boulder
Powder Keg Brewing, 101 Second Avenue, Niwot
Vindication Brewing Co., 6880 Winchester Circle, Boulder
Wayward, 1610 Little Raven Street
Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Did we miss any April openings or closings? Let us know in the comments, or drop us an email at cafe@westword.com. And as a refresher, here's our Restaurant Roll Call for March.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!