Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closing for April 2018

New bars and restaurants sprang up like spring flowers in April. Denver's craft brewery scene was especially busy, with four openings and three closings. Now pouring are Cerveceria Colorado, a new branch of Denver Beer Co. that's specializing in Mexican-style beers and ingredients; the Grateful Gnome, a brewhouse and sandwich shop with East Coast roots; Primitive Beer, which specializes in lightly carbonated Belgian-style beers packaged in bag-in-a-box format; and Long Table Brewhouse, a newcomer to the Park Hill neighborhood.

But is the beer bubble finally bursting? Gone are Beryl's Beer Co. in RiNo, Powder Keg Brewing in Niwot, and Vindication Brewing Co. in Boulder.

April's other hot openings include Ad Hominen, which takes over the vacated Charcoal space in the Golden Triangle; Brightmarten, in the former home of 730 South in Bonnie Brae; the new Ballpark location of the Cherry Cricket; and the Dead Battery Club, an all-day cafe and cocktail bar on Platte Street, which is transforming from a quiet side street into a booming business district complete with shiny new office buildings and the attendant construction snarls. Welcome to New Denver!