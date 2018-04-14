All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Los Lounge is now serving the T & T (tequila and tang) next door to the original Los Chingones on Larimer Street.

Troy Guard closed his dessert spot, Sugarmill, next door to Los Chingones at 2461 Larimer Street last year. Apparently booze is a bigger draw than desserts in RiNo, because the space was converted into a bar, as an extension of Guard's taco joint. The new bar, Los Lounge, opened this week; it has a separate entrance, a small patio and late-night food service, with a sampling of Los Chingones favorites from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There's room for about forty guests, with bar seating, a lounge area with comfy couches and chairs, and high-top tables. Guard is also working on opening a fourth Los Chingones in the metro area, aiming for a summer opening at Colorado Mills.

