All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Troy Guard closed his dessert spot, Sugarmill, next door to Los Chingones at 2461 Larimer Street last year. Apparently booze is a bigger draw than desserts in RiNo, because the space was converted into a bar, as an extension of Guard's taco joint. The new bar, Los Lounge, opened this week; it has a separate entrance, a small patio and late-night food service, with a sampling of Los Chingones favorites from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There's room for about forty guests, with bar seating, a lounge area with comfy couches and chairs, and high-top tables. Guard is also working on opening a fourth Los Chingones in the metro area, aiming for a summer opening at Colorado Mills.
Here's our complete list of Denver restaurant and bar openings for the week of April 9 to 15, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Grateful Gnome, 4369 Stuart Street
Los Lounge, 2461 Larimer Street
Primitive Beer (Saturday), 2025 Ionosphere Street, Longmont
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Cured West, 2019 Tenth Street, Boulder
Wayward (Sunday), 1610 Little Raven Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Booze was the theme with this week's openings — chalk up two new breweries and a tequila bar. Expect more food next week, though, as the new Cherry Cricket will debut across the street from Coors Field on April 17, and Famous Original J's, a pizzeria from Josh Pollack, owner of Rosenberg's Bagels, will sling its first pies on April 20.
If you've lost track of what's already come our way, here are all the bar and restaurant openings in March.
