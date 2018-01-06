All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

The week following the winter holidays can seem as slow as molasses, but behind the scenes, restaurateurs are busy polishing the glassware and chefs are putting final touches on dishes at eateries that will open in the days ahead. This week, two familiar names popped up in new places: Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar moved from its longtime home in downtown Boulder to new digs just a few blocks away, while former RiNo beer maker Zephyr Brewing resurfaced in a north Denver warehouse district.

Here's a complete list of openings and moves this week, along with links to stories of other recent openings in the final days of 2017.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week

Zoës Kitchen, 2023 South Colorado Boulevard