Smokin Yard's opened on the final weekend of 2017.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | January 6, 2018 | 6:59am
AA

The week following the winter holidays can seem as slow as molasses, but behind the scenes, restaurateurs are busy polishing the glassware and chefs are putting final touches on dishes at eateries that will open in the days ahead. This week, two familiar names popped up in new places: Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar moved from its longtime home in downtown Boulder to new digs just a few blocks away, while former RiNo beer maker Zephyr Brewing resurfaced in a north Denver warehouse district.

Here's a complete list of openings and moves this week, along with links to stories of other recent openings in the final days of 2017.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week
Zoës Kitchen, 2023 South Colorado Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Moving This Week
Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar, 2480 Canyon Street, Boulder
Zephyr Brewing, 1609 East 58th Avenue, Unit G

Little Gingko is finally open on East 13th Avenue.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Little Gingko Is Now Open in Capitol Hill

The Emich sisters — Jennifer, Jill and Jessica — are putting a little Shine back in Boulder.
Tim D'Antonio/Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar

The Emich Triplets Reopen Shine in Boulder

Former RiNo brewer Zephyr Brewing Co. found a new home.
Zephyr

Zephyr Brewing Reopens Friday in New Production Facility and Taproom

Smokin Yard's brings all the barbecue lovers to the Yard.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Smokin Yard's Is Smokin' Up the Yard

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

