All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

This week, we said a brief hello to El Tepehuan in Englewood, which reopened several doors down from its home of nearly forty years after a move that took two years. But sewer problems caused the Mexican restaurant to close quickly, reopening with to-go service only (a full reopening will be announced soon).
And on October 21, another old favorite returns: The Campus Lounge kicks off a new era under new owners Dan Landes and Charlie Woolley. Their updated version of the neighborhood classic will open tonight and tomorrow at 5 p.m. and then will settle into regular hours of 11 a.m. to midnight daily (staying open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays).
On South Colorado Boulevard, the venerable Damascus Grill went dark, only to be quickly replaced by Fatoush, which has new owners but is still serving the same Damascus menu. Up in Denver's northern suburbs, Next Door American Eatery added its fifth Colorado location in Longmont, while chef Bradford Heap's Niwot restaurant, Colterra Food & Wine, suffered a kitchen fire and will be closed until further notice.
Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week:*
Campus Lounge (Saturday), 701 South University Boulevard
Fatoush, 2276 South Colorado Boulevard
Next Door American Eatery Longmont, 1232 South Hover Street, Longmont
Ohana Grille, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
Rivers and Roads Coffee, 2539 East Bruce Randolph Avenue
Waffle Lab, 1335 Broadway, Boulder
Bars and Restaurants Reopening This Week:*
El Tepehuan (currently open for takeout only), 3495 South Broadway, Englewood
Bars and Restaurants Temporarily Closing Week:*
Colterra Food & Wine (fire), 210 Franklin Street, Niwot
Bars and Restaurants Closing This Week:*
Damascus Grill, 2276 South Colorado Boulevard
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
McDevitt Taco Supply Opens New Brick-and-Mortar Location
What did we miss? Leave us a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
See our Restaurant Roll Call for September here. And watch for more news of upcoming restaurant openings as the big holiday weeks of 2017 approach.
