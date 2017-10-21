 


Hawaiian tacos aren't a common sight on the islands, but they're popular sellers at Ohana Grille.
Hawaiian tacos aren't a common sight on the islands, but they're popular sellers at Ohana Grille.
Ken Holloway

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Westword Staff | October 21, 2017 | 6:58am
This week, we said a brief hello to El Tepehuan in Englewood, which reopened several doors down from its home of nearly forty years after a move that took two years. But sewer problems caused the Mexican restaurant to close quickly, reopening with to-go service only (a full reopening will be announced soon).

And on October 21, another old favorite returns: The Campus Lounge kicks off a new era under new owners Dan Landes and Charlie Woolley. Their updated version of the neighborhood classic will open tonight and tomorrow at 5 p.m. and then will settle into regular hours of 11 a.m. to midnight daily (staying open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays).

On South Colorado Boulevard, the venerable Damascus Grill went dark, only to be quickly replaced by Fatoush, which has new owners but is still serving the same Damascus menu. Up in Denver's northern suburbs, Next Door American Eatery added its fifth Colorado location in Longmont, while chef Bradford Heap's Niwot restaurant, Colterra Food & Wine, suffered a kitchen fire and will be closed until further notice.

Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week:*
Campus Lounge (Saturday), 701 South University Boulevard
Fatoush, 2276 South Colorado Boulevard
Next Door American Eatery Longmont, 1232 South Hover Street, Longmont
Ohana Grille, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
Rivers and Roads Coffee, 2539 East Bruce Randolph Avenue
Waffle Lab, 1335 Broadway, Boulder

El Tepehuan has a colorful new paint job and is now open.
El Tepehuan has a colorful new paint job and is now open.
Mark Antonation

Bars and Restaurants Reopening This Week:*
El Tepehuan (currently open for takeout only), 3495 South Broadway, Englewood

Bars and Restaurants Temporarily Closing Week:*
Colterra Food & Wine (fire), 210 Franklin Street, Niwot

Bars and Restaurants Closing This Week:*
Damascus Grill, 2276 South Colorado Boulevard

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Keep reading for some of our original coverage of the week's restaurant action:

The new dining room is bigger than that of the original El Tepehuan just up the street.
The new dining room is bigger than that of the original El Tepehuan just up the street.
Mark Antonation

El Tepehuan Reopens in New Space in Downtown Englewood

Thailicious is closed, but Ohana Grille will soon open in the space.
Thailicious is closed, but Ohana Grille will soon open in the space.
Westword

Ohana Grille Brings Hawaiian Flavor to Edgewater

The menu hasn't changed despite the change in ownership.
The menu hasn't changed despite the change in ownership.
Mark Antonation

Damascus Grill Closes, Fatoush Opens in Its Place

McDevitt tacos are topped with cilantro, onions, and an avocado-tomatillo salsa.
McDevitt tacos are topped with cilantro, onions, and an avocado-tomatillo salsa.
Veronica Penney

McDevitt Taco Supply Opens New Brick-and-Mortar Location

What did we miss? Leave us a comment or email cafe@westword.com.

See our Restaurant Roll Call for September here. And watch for more news of upcoming restaurant openings as the big holiday weeks of 2017 approach.

