All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Hawaiian tacos aren't a common sight on the islands, but they're popular sellers at Ohana Grille.

This week, we said a brief hello to El Tepehuan in Englewood, which reopened several doors down from its home of nearly forty years after a move that took two years. But sewer problems caused the Mexican restaurant to close quickly, reopening with to-go service only (a full reopening will be announced soon).

And on October 21, another old favorite returns: The Campus Lounge kicks off a new era under new owners Dan Landes and Charlie Woolley. Their updated version of the neighborhood classic will open tonight and tomorrow at 5 p.m. and then will settle into regular hours of 11 a.m. to midnight daily (staying open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays).

On South Colorado Boulevard, the venerable Damascus Grill went dark, only to be quickly replaced by Fatoush, which has new owners but is still serving the same Damascus menu. Up in Denver's northern suburbs, Next Door American Eatery added its fifth Colorado location in Longmont, while chef Bradford Heap's Niwot restaurant, Colterra Food & Wine, suffered a kitchen fire and will be closed until further notice.