All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

There were two big openings in Highland this week, both adding something new to the neighborhood.The Bindery gives LoHi an all-day eatery with a European market vibe, and The Inventing Room brought molecular magician Ian Kleinman's dessert shop from its original home in Ballpark.
The suburbs got lucky this week, too, with California Wrap Runner in Aurora, South Indian specialist Pastries N Chaat in Lone Tree (in the former home of Khazana, one of our favorites), and Longmont Public House in, you guessed it, Longmont.
Back in Denver, the space that was once a Thai Basil outpost at 530 East Alameda Avenue (and which was briefly My Ramen 2 before that ) is now Pho Haus, serving noodle bowls and banh mi sandwiches. On South Colorado Boulevard, the sleek, fast-casual Broken Rice, which had a full bar and a pan-Asian menu, called it quits after only nine months in business. And there's a new Snarf's on South Broadway!
Here's a complete list of all the openings and closings in metro Denver this week:
Restaurants Opening This Week:*
The Bindery, 1817 Central Street
California Wrap Runner, 12348 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4431 West 29th Avenue
Longmont Public House, 1111 Francis Street, Longmont
Pastries N Chaat, 7824 Park Meadows Drive, Lonetree
Pho Haus, 540 East Alameda Avenue
Snarf's Sandwiches, 1490 South Broadway
Restaurants Changing Names This Week:*
Tammen's Fish Market (from Silva's Fish Market, inside Denver Central Market), 2669 Larimer Street
Restaurants Closing This Week:*
Black Eye Cap Hill, 800 Sherman Street
Broken Rice, 1390 South Colorado Boulevard
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Rivers and Roads Hits the Grounds Running
