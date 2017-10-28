All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

If you're looking for something new this weekend, try the Bindery.

There were two big openings in Highland this week, both adding something new to the neighborhood.The Bindery gives LoHi an all-day eatery with a European market vibe, and The Inventing Room brought molecular magician Ian Kleinman's dessert shop from its original home in Ballpark.

The suburbs got lucky this week, too, with California Wrap Runner in Aurora, South Indian specialist Pastries N Chaat in Lone Tree (in the former home of Khazana, one of our favorites), and Longmont Public House in, you guessed it, Longmont.

Back in Denver, the space that was once a Thai Basil outpost at 530 East Alameda Avenue (and which was briefly My Ramen 2 before that ) is now Pho Haus, serving noodle bowls and banh mi sandwiches. On South Colorado Boulevard, the sleek, fast-casual Broken Rice, which had a full bar and a pan-Asian menu, called it quits after only nine months in business. And there's a new Snarf's on South Broadway!