If you're looking for something new this weekend, try the Bindery.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | October 28, 2017 | 6:55am
AA

There were two big openings in Highland this week, both adding something new to the neighborhood.The Bindery gives LoHi an all-day eatery with a European market vibe, and The Inventing Room brought molecular magician Ian Kleinman's dessert shop from its original home in Ballpark.

The suburbs got lucky this week, too, with California Wrap Runner in Aurora, South Indian specialist Pastries N Chaat in Lone Tree (in the former home of Khazana, one of our favorites), and Longmont Public House in, you guessed it, Longmont.

Back in Denver, the space that was once a Thai Basil outpost at 530 East Alameda Avenue (and which was briefly My Ramen 2 before that ) is now Pho Haus, serving noodle bowls and banh mi sandwiches. On South Colorado Boulevard, the sleek, fast-casual Broken Rice, which had a full bar and a pan-Asian menu, called it quits after only nine months in business. And there's a new Snarf's on South Broadway!

Here's a complete list of all the openings and closings in metro Denver this week:

Restaurants Opening This Week:*
The Bindery, 1817 Central Street
California Wrap Runner, 12348 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4431 West 29th Avenue
Longmont Public House, 1111 Francis Street, Longmont
Pastries N Chaat, 7824 Park Meadows Drive, Lonetree
Pho Haus, 540 East Alameda Avenue
Snarf's Sandwiches, 1490 South Broadway

Restaurants Changing Names This Week:*
Tammen's Fish Market (from Silva's Fish Market, inside Denver Central Market), 2669 Larimer Street

Restaurants Closing This Week:*
Black Eye Cap Hill, 800 Sherman Street
Broken Rice, 1390 South Colorado Boulevard

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Keep reading for links to our complete coverage of the weeks openings and closings.

The spacious kitchen and bakery at the Bindery are on full view to guests.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: The Bindery Opens in LoHi

Denver Central Market just reopened its seafood counter as Tammen's Fish Market.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Denver Central Market Changes Out Its Seafood Counter

Black Eye's normally wide-open windows are now closed and covered over.EXPAND
Westword

Black Eye Closes Cap Hill Coffeehouse

The dessert bar will look familiar to customers of the Inventing Room, but there are plenty of new surprising awaiting.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Chef Ian Kleinman Reinvents the Inventing Room for a New Neighborhood

These wraps have found a permanent home.EXPAND
Courtesy of California Wrap Runner

California Wrap Runner Launches Restaurant With DAWN Clinic Fundraiser

Danielle Krolewicz

Rivers and Roads Hits the Grounds Running

What did we miss? Leave us a comment or email cafe@westword.com.

Every week, we round up all the recent action on the restaurant seen. Every month, we compile the openings and closings in our Restaurant Roll Call. see our Restaurant Roll Call for September — and watch for the Restaurant Roll Call for October next week.

Read westword.com every day for all the latest developments on the dining scene.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

