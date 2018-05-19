 


The cart rolls through the dining room with a choice of five or six small plates each night.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | May 19, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

This week, chef Dana Rodriguez rolled out Super Mega Bien inside the Ramble Hotel. Along with a variety of full-sized Latin American dishes, small plates are served from carts that wind their way around the tables, dim-sum style. Super Mega Bien joins Work & Class, Rodriguez's other eatery, at 25th and Larimers streets in RiNo. In the Berkeley neighborhood, Wendell's took over the former home of DJ's Berkeley Cafe, serving breakfast and lunch in a newly renovated space. And in Governor's Park, a new fast-casual joint called Daikon is now making banh mi sandwiches. Daikon will celebrate its grand opening today, Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings (we recorded no closings) for the week of May 14 through May 20, 2018, plus links to related stories.

Related Stories

Denver needs more restaurant spaces like this: minimal square footage and a very specific menu.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Daikon, 211 East Seventh Avenue
Gorgeous Deli (Saturday), 2556 15th Street
Poke Concept, 9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Super Mega Bien, 1260 25th Street
Wendell's, 3838 Tennyson Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Chef Jerome Skaggs is making his own pastrami for Gorgeous Deli.EXPAND
Jerome Skaggs

"Gorgeous Deli Takes Over Walk-Up Window Behind Truffle Table"

Daikon's menu is surprisingly simple.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Daikon Is Now Serving Banh Mi in Governor's Park"

Beers and dogs at Red Rocks Beer Garden.EXPAND
Courtesy of Red Rocks Beer Garden

"Morrison Lands an All-Colorado Beer Garden"

Inside Super Mega Bien.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

"Work & Class Team Launches Super Mega Bien"

While there were no closings to report this week, a favorite on Old South Pearl will soon call it quits. The Village Cork, which has served the Platt Park neighborhood for more than sixteen years, will close on June 30.

Every week, we post our list of all the restaurant openings and closings around town. At the end of the year, we offer a comprehensive roster; here's the one from 2017.

Have you spotted any restaurant openings or closings that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

