Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The cart rolls through the dining room with a choice of five or six small plates each night.

This week, chef Dana Rodriguez rolled out Super Mega Bien inside the Ramble Hotel. Along with a variety of full-sized Latin American dishes, small plates are served from carts that wind their way around the tables, dim-sum style. Super Mega Bien joins Work & Class, Rodriguez's other eatery, at 25th and Larimers streets in RiNo. In the Berkeley neighborhood, Wendell's took over the former home of DJ's Berkeley Cafe, serving breakfast and lunch in a newly renovated space. And in Governor's Park, a new fast-casual joint called Daikon is now making banh mi sandwiches. Daikon will celebrate its grand opening today, Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings (we recorded no closings) for the week of May 14 through May 20, 2018, plus links to related stories.

EXPAND Denver needs more restaurant spaces like this: minimal square footage and a very specific menu. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Daikon, 211 East Seventh Avenue

Gorgeous Deli (Saturday), 2556 15th Street

Poke Concept, 9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Super Mega Bien, 1260 25th Street

Wendell's, 3838 Tennyson Street