Dearly beloved, we are gathered at The Family Jones to celebrate craft spirits.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Every Denver Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | November 11, 2017 | 7:19am
AA

This was a busy and varied week for restaurant openings, with two coffee shops, Denver's first distillery-restaurant, an experimental cocktail lab and a bar that sells collectible footwear all joining the dining scene. Red Sauce, from the owner of Bistro Barbes, also started serving up old-school Italian in Park Hill, while the team that brought Historians Ale House to Broadway launched RiNo Beer Garden on Walnut Street.

Here's the complete list of openings and closings for the week of November 6 through November 12, 2017:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Anecdote Cafe, 955 Bannock Street
The Bardo Coffee House, 6150 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
The Family Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street
The Greenlight Lab, 1336 27th Street
Juniper Pig (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Red Sauce, 2230 Oneida Street
RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut Street
SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway

SneekEazy has cocktail, food and sneaker menus.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week
Tavernetta (after a fire), 1889 16th Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Backcountry Brewery, 720 Main Street, Frisco
Telegraph, 295 South Pennsylvania

*Or earlier, and not listed previously .

Read our stories about these bars and restaurants:

Inside the new Bardo.EXPAND
Chris Graves

The Bardo Wheat Ridge Is No Longer in Limbo

Anecdote took over the former Rooster & Moon cafe space and patio.EXPAND
Veronica Penney

Anecdote Cafe Opens in the Golden Triangle

Telegraph is now dark at Alameda and Pennsylvania.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

Telegraph Closes After Two Years in Quiet East Alameda Location

Cocktails made with Family Jones spirits from the restaurant's own distillery.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Denver's First Distillery-Restaurant Readies for LoHi Opening

Backcountry has been purchased by Broken Compass.
Backcountry Brewery Facebook page

Frisco's Backcountry Brewery Has Closed, but There's More Beer on the Way

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

