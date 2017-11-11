Every Denver Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

This was a busy and varied week for restaurant openings, with two coffee shops, Denver's first distillery-restaurant, an experimental cocktail lab and a bar that sells collectible footwear all joining the dining scene. Red Sauce, from the owner of Bistro Barbes, also started serving up old-school Italian in Park Hill, while the team that brought Historians Ale House to Broadway launched RiNo Beer Garden on Walnut Street.
Here's the complete list of openings and closings for the week of November 6 through November 12, 2017:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Anecdote Cafe, 955 Bannock Street
The Bardo Coffee House, 6150 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
The Family Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street
The Greenlight Lab, 1336 27th Street
Juniper Pig (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Red Sauce, 2230 Oneida Street
RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut Street
SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week
Tavernetta (after a fire), 1889 16th Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Backcountry Brewery, 720 Main Street, Frisco
Telegraph, 295 South Pennsylvania
*Or earlier, and not listed previously .
