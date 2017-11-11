Every Denver Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Dearly beloved, we are gathered at The Family Jones to celebrate craft spirits.

This was a busy and varied week for restaurant openings, with two coffee shops, Denver's first distillery-restaurant, an experimental cocktail lab and a bar that sells collectible footwear all joining the dining scene. Red Sauce, from the owner of Bistro Barbes, also started serving up old-school Italian in Park Hill, while the team that brought Historians Ale House to Broadway launched RiNo Beer Garden on Walnut Street.

Here's the complete list of openings and closings for the week of November 6 through November 12, 2017:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Anecdote Cafe, 955 Bannock Street

The Bardo Coffee House, 6150 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

The Family Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street

The Greenlight Lab, 1336 27th Street

Juniper Pig (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Red Sauce, 2230 Oneida Street

RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut Street

SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway