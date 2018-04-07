 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
A sampler tray is a good way to get all of your favorites at High Point Creamery.EXPAND
A sampler tray is a good way to get all of your favorites at High Point Creamery.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | April 7, 2018 | 6:57am
AA

Whew! Looks like we made it through the first week of April with no restaurant closings. Not only that, but it was a killer week for new bars, ice cream shops, coffeehouses and restaurants.

High Point Creamery added to its stable of ice cream parlors with its third outpost, this time in the Berkeley neighborhood. Owners Chad Stutz and Erika Thomas promise more of the same rich and creative concoctions in a cozy setting built into a space that's more than 100 years old. New flavors for spring include sunflower seed with lemon preserves, coconut crème brûlée and the return of violet and lime. The couple also promises full coffee service coming soon.

Related Stories

Pablo's also made it a trio, opening on East Colfax Avenue with enough room to expand the company's growing wholesale business. Unlike the two other Pablo's (on East Sixth Avenue and at 13th and Pennsylvania), this one will give in to modern times by offering free wi-fi. What else is new with Pablo's? An upcoming collaboration with Merf's Condiments that will result in a coffee-cherry-chipotle hot sauce.

Edwin Zoe likes the number three, too. But he's not opening a third Zoe Ma Ma with his mother; instead, he's completed a trifecta with Chimera, a pan-Asian eatery in Boulder that is now serving Pacific Rim cuisine, from traditional Chinese dumplings to ramen with housemade noodles, just up the street from the original Zoe Ma Ma.

Here's our list of every restaurant and bar opening for the week of April 2 through April8, 2018, plus links to our original coverage and upcoming openings.

Restaurant and Bar Openings This Week*
Ad Hominem, 43 West Ninth Avenue
American Bonded, 2706 Larimer Street
Chimera, 2014 Tenth Street, Boulder
Chuy's Belmar, 499 South Vance Street, Lakewood
High Point Creamery, 3977 Tennyson Street
Pablo's Coffee Colfax, 7701 East Colfax Avenue
Vero, 2525 East Arapahoe Road, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

American Bonded is Denver's newest cocktail destination.EXPAND
American Bonded is Denver's newest cocktail destination.
Danielle Lirette

At Long Last, American Bonded Brings Affordable Classics to RiNo

There won't be a big Cherry Cricket sign outside, but the fish will have their own miniature version.EXPAND
There won't be a big Cherry Cricket sign outside, but the fish will have their own miniature version.
Mark Antonation

"New Ballpark Cherry Cricket Aims for April 17 Opening"

Chowder Room will soon become Mario's Ocean Club.EXPAND
Chowder Room will soon become Mario's Ocean Club.
Mark Antonation

"Mario's Ocean Club Takes Over Chowder Room Space"

Steak is big at Corrida in Boulder.EXPAND
Steak is big at Corrida in Boulder.
Danielle Lirette

"First Look: Corrida Steaks Out Boulder Rooftop Territory"

The coming weeks promise more good stuff debuting in Denver. The new Ballpark Cherry Cricket opens on April 17, the Rosenberg's Bagels team will open an East Coast-style pizza joint next to the 715 Club on April 20, and the newest Snooze will debut in the Denver Tech Center the first week of May.

It promises to be a hot spring. Here's our recap of all the openings and closings in March.

Did we miss anything? Post a comment or email us at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >