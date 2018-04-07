All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

A sampler tray is a good way to get all of your favorites at High Point Creamery.

Whew! Looks like we made it through the first week of April with no restaurant closings. Not only that, but it was a killer week for new bars, ice cream shops, coffeehouses and restaurants.

High Point Creamery added to its stable of ice cream parlors with its third outpost, this time in the Berkeley neighborhood. Owners Chad Stutz and Erika Thomas promise more of the same rich and creative concoctions in a cozy setting built into a space that's more than 100 years old. New flavors for spring include sunflower seed with lemon preserves, coconut crème brûlée and the return of violet and lime. The couple also promises full coffee service coming soon.