All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Whew! Looks like we made it through the first week of April with no restaurant closings. Not only that, but it was a killer week for new bars, ice cream shops, coffeehouses and restaurants.
High Point Creamery added to its stable of ice cream parlors with its third outpost, this time in the Berkeley neighborhood. Owners Chad Stutz and Erika Thomas promise more of the same rich and creative concoctions in a cozy setting built into a space that's more than 100 years old. New flavors for spring include sunflower seed with lemon preserves, coconut crème brûlée and the return of violet and lime. The couple also promises full coffee service coming soon.
Pablo's also made it a trio, opening on East Colfax Avenue with enough room to expand the company's growing wholesale business. Unlike the two other Pablo's (on East Sixth Avenue and at 13th and Pennsylvania), this one will give in to modern times by offering free wi-fi. What else is new with Pablo's? An upcoming collaboration with Merf's Condiments that will result in a coffee-cherry-chipotle hot sauce.
Edwin Zoe likes the number three, too. But he's not opening a third Zoe Ma Ma with his mother; instead, he's completed a trifecta with Chimera, a pan-Asian eatery in Boulder that is now serving Pacific Rim cuisine, from traditional Chinese dumplings to ramen with housemade noodles, just up the street from the original Zoe Ma Ma.
Here's our list of every restaurant and bar opening for the week of April 2 through April8, 2018, plus links to our original coverage and upcoming openings.
Restaurant and Bar Openings This Week*
Ad Hominem, 43 West Ninth Avenue
American Bonded, 2706 Larimer Street
Chimera, 2014 Tenth Street, Boulder
Chuy's Belmar, 499 South Vance Street, Lakewood
High Point Creamery, 3977 Tennyson Street
Pablo's Coffee Colfax, 7701 East Colfax Avenue
Vero, 2525 East Arapahoe Road, Boulder
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
The coming weeks promise more good stuff debuting in Denver. The new Ballpark Cherry Cricket opens on April 17, the Rosenberg's Bagels team will open an East Coast-style pizza joint next to the 715 Club on April 20, and the newest Snooze will debut in the Denver Tech Center the first week of May.
It promises to be a hot spring. Here's our recap of all the openings and closings in March.
Did we miss anything? Post a comment or email us at cafe@westword.com.
