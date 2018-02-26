Dish of the Week: a Tender Belly BLT Pizza at Pizzeria Locale

Pizzeria Locale and Tender Belly are both Colorado originals that have spread beyond state lines, taking pizza and bacon, respectively, to surrounding regions. But until now, the two companies have not collided Reese's-style for a flavor-packed combo that brings the best of both worlds. But starting Wednesday, February 28, you'll be able to order Tender Belly bacon as a topping at Denver's two Pizzeria Locale locations, 550 Broadway and 3484 West 32nd Avenue.

To help make your decision a little easier, Locale's culinary director, Jordan Wallace, has come up with two bacon-studded specials. On the lighter side, the BLT pizza captures the essence of a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, but with a few upgrades. Arugula stands in for lettuce, cherry tomato halves add a burst of flavor, and a drizzle of crème fraîche with cracked black pepper joins the fun once the pizza comes out of the oven. This is a white pizza, so there's mozzarella but no red sauce, keeping each slice light and crisp.