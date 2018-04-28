 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Pepper Asian Bistro II inherits the space that Longo's Subway Tavern occupied for more than fifty years.EXPAND
Pepper Asian Bistro II inherits the space that Longo's Subway Tavern occupied for more than fifty years.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | April 28, 2018 | 7:56am
AA

The building at 3759 Lipan Street that's already been home to Sunnyside Burger Bar, TAG Burger Bar and Thunderbird Imperial Lounge since Longo's Subway Tavern closed six years ago now has a new tenant. James Zheng, owner of Pepper Asian Bistro at 2831 East Colfax Avenue, has brought his pan-Asian concept to the Highland neighborhood as Pepper Asian Bistro II. Zheng, who's operated the original Pepper for four years, will offer a menu of mostly Chinese dishes, along with a few Thai and Japanese options, at the new location. Thanks to an extensive renovation by building owner Larimer Associates before Sunnyside Burger Bar opened in 2014, the space includes a spacious patio and full bar.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of April 23-29, 2018, along with links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Brightmarten, 730 South University Boulevard
Cerveceria Colorado, 1635 Platte Street
Dead Battery Club, 2420 17th Street
Long Table Brewhouse, 2895 Fairfax Street
Pepper Asian Bistro II, 3759 Lipan Street
Thump Coffee, 601 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

The sleek new Thump serves the Denver Health complex and neighbors around Sixth and Broadway.EXPAND
The sleek new Thump serves the Denver Health complex and neighbors around Sixth and Broadway.
Danielle Krolewicz

"Thump Brings Coffee to New Denver Health Building on Broadway"

Long Table Brewhouse features a wraparound patio.EXPAND
Long Table Brewhouse features a wraparound patio.
Jonathan Shikes

"Long Table Brewhouse Opens in Park Hill With Neighborly Intentions"

Brightmarten takes up residence at 730 South University Boulevard.EXPAND
Brightmarten takes up residence at 730 South University Boulevard.
Mark Antonation

"Brightmarten Moves Into Former 730 South Space"

Denver Beer Co. opens Cerveceria Colorado next door to its original brewery on Platte Street.
Denver Beer Co. opens Cerveceria Colorado next door to its original brewery on Platte Street.
Denver Beer Co

"Denver Beer Co. Opening a Cerveceria Focused on Mexican-Style Beers"

Beer continues to hit big in 2018, with Cerveceria Colorado and Long Table Brewhouse opening this week. Earlier this month, Grateful Gnome finally opened its doors in the Berkeley neighborhood; Primitive Beer is now pouring in Longmont.

And there are more breweries, not to mention restaurants that serve beer, to come in the months ahead.

Have you spotted any restaurant or bar openings or closings? Let us know in the comments or send us a message to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >