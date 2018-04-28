All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Pepper Asian Bistro II inherits the space that Longo's Subway Tavern occupied for more than fifty years.

The building at 3759 Lipan Street that's already been home to Sunnyside Burger Bar, TAG Burger Bar and Thunderbird Imperial Lounge since Longo's Subway Tavern closed six years ago now has a new tenant. James Zheng, owner of Pepper Asian Bistro at 2831 East Colfax Avenue, has brought his pan-Asian concept to the Highland neighborhood as Pepper Asian Bistro II. Zheng, who's operated the original Pepper for four years, will offer a menu of mostly Chinese dishes, along with a few Thai and Japanese options, at the new location. Thanks to an extensive renovation by building owner Larimer Associates before Sunnyside Burger Bar opened in 2014, the space includes a spacious patio and full bar.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of April 23-29, 2018, along with links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Brightmarten, 730 South University Boulevard

Cerveceria Colorado, 1635 Platte Street

Dead Battery Club, 2420 17th Street

Long Table Brewhouse, 2895 Fairfax Street

Thump Coffee, 601 Broadway