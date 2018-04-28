All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

The building at 3759 Lipan Street that's already been home to Sunnyside Burger Bar, TAG Burger Bar and Thunderbird Imperial Lounge since Longo's Subway Tavern closed six years ago now has a new tenant. James Zheng, owner of Pepper Asian Bistro at 2831 East Colfax Avenue, has brought his pan-Asian concept to the Highland neighborhood as Pepper Asian Bistro II. Zheng, who's operated the original Pepper for four years, will offer a menu of mostly Chinese dishes, along with a few Thai and Japanese options, at the new location. Thanks to an extensive renovation by building owner Larimer Associates before Sunnyside Burger Bar opened in 2014, the space includes a spacious patio and full bar.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of April 23-29, 2018, along with links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Brightmarten, 730 South University Boulevard
Cerveceria Colorado, 1635 Platte Street
Dead Battery Club, 2420 17th Street
Long Table Brewhouse, 2895 Fairfax Street
Pepper Asian Bistro II, 3759 Lipan Street
Thump Coffee, 601 Broadway
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Beer continues to hit big in 2018, with Cerveceria Colorado and Long Table Brewhouse opening this week. Earlier this month, Grateful Gnome finally opened its doors in the Berkeley neighborhood; Primitive Beer is now pouring in Longmont.
And there are more breweries, not to mention restaurants that serve beer, to come in the months ahead.
Have you spotted any restaurant or bar openings or closings? Let us know in the comments or send us a message to cafe@westword.com.
