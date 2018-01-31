Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for January 2018

Can you believe we're ready to close the books on the first month of 2018? The days have flown by, propelled by the energy of Denver's restaurant scene. But even with continued growth, January saw more closings than openings. Causes include skyrocketing rents, neighborhood competition, a labor shortage that makes it tough to operate multiple locations, and shifting demographics. Sometimes, though, restaurant owners are just ready to do something different (as was the case at Arugula and Chowder Room).
Will the trend continue for the rest of 2018? Only time will tell, but the first days of February are already booking up with new openings, including Haykin Family Cider in Aurora, Julep in RiNo and Chubby Cattle on Broadway — all of which will debut before this weekend.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in metro Denver for January 2018.
Bars and Restaurants That Opened This Month*
Bang Up to the Elephant, 1310 Pearl Street
Delhi Darbar, 100 East 20th Avenue
Denver Distillery, 244 South Broadway
Grande Station, 2299 West Main Street, Littleton
Menya Ramen & Poke, 600 East Colfax Avenue
Social Fare, 150 Clayton Lane
Superfood Bar, 1541 Platte Street
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 2, 14050 East Evans Avenue, Aurora
Tap Fourteen Colorado Beer Garden, 400 East 19th Avenue
Zoës Kitchen, 2023 South Colorado Boulevard
Restaurants Changing Names This Month
Bird (from Yardbird), 1529 South Pearl Street
Restaurants Moving This Month
Flights Wine Cafe, 408 Bear Creek Avenue, Morrison (from 116 Stone Street)
Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar, 2480 Canyon Street, Boulder
Zephyr Brewing, 1609 East 58th Avenue, Unit G
Bars and Restaurants That Closed This Month*
Arugula, 2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
Boxcar Coffee, 3350 Brighton Boulevard (inside the Source)
Bremen's Wine & Tap, 2005 West 33rd Avenue
Charcoal, 43 West Ninth Avenue
Chowder Room, 560 South Broadway
Crazy Mountain Brewing Company, 439 Edwards Access Road, Edwards
The Hound, 575 Saint Paul Street
Jade Garden Chinese Restaurant, 5120 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Mataam Fez, 4609 East Colfax Avenue
Quijote's, 1043 Broadway
Second Home Kitchen & Bar, 150 Clayton Lane
Tony P's, 777 East 17th Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Have you spotted any recent openings or closings that we missed? Let us know with a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
