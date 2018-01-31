Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for January 2018

Bang Up to the Elephant hopes to make a big bang in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Can you believe we're ready to close the books on the first month of 2018? The days have flown by, propelled by the energy of Denver's restaurant scene. But even with continued growth, January saw more closings than openings. Causes include skyrocketing rents, neighborhood competition, a labor shortage that makes it tough to operate multiple locations, and shifting demographics. Sometimes, though, restaurant owners are just ready to do something different (as was the case at Arugula and Chowder Room).

Will the trend continue for the rest of 2018? Only time will tell, but the first days of February are already booking up with new openings, including Haykin Family Cider in Aurora, Julep in RiNo and Chubby Cattle on Broadway — all of which will debut before this weekend.