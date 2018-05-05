Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Lon Symensma has been branching out from the pan-Asian cuisine that earned him accolades at his first two restaurants, ChoLon and Cho77. First came Concourse Restaurant Moderne in Stapleton, then the announcement of a French-inspired eatery, LeRoux, that will open next door to ChoLon later this year. And now he's taking a chance on tacos: BorraCho is serving street-style tacos and other cantina fare on the second floor of Avanti Food & Beverage.

BorraCho takes over the space where Symensma ran Kaya Kitchen for the past year; he's also moving that concept to Broadway near ChoLon and LeRoux as a casual breakfast-and-lunch addition to his restaurant lineup. BorraCho hits all the right notes of que rico, but in particular take note of the enchilada casserole, an almost home-style crowd-pleaser with a smoky red-chile sauce, and the namesake BorraCho taco, which borrows a theme from the chef's famous ChoLon French onion soup dumplings, using the same sweet onions along with shredded short rib and a Gruyère cheese sauce.