Inside the first full cafe from Method Coffee Roasters.
Inside the first full cafe from Method Coffee Roasters.
Courtesy Method Coffee Roasters.

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | June 16, 2018 | 6:54am
Since 2013, Denver coffee fanatics have been revving up their engines with Method Roasters coffee poured at various venues, but now the company has a cafe with its own name on it. Method Collective debuted on June 12 in LoHi in a new development built on the footprint of the old Dickinson Plaza.

And where a number of restaurants — Telegraph, Grey Cactus, Cafe|Bar — have come and gone on East Alameda Avenue, a new venture called Bon Ami Bistro & Creperie, from the owners of La Merise in Cherry Creek, is now dishing up Gallic charm.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of June 11-17, 2018, plus links to what's coming this summer.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bon Ami Bistro & Creperie, 295 South Pennsylvania Street
Method Collective, 2011 West 32nd Avenue
Redgarden Restaurant and Brewery, 1700 Dogwood Street, Louisville
Torchy's Tacos, 1515 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
CityPub & Burger, 3575 South Yosemite Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

The former Über Eats space will soon become Maine Shack.
The former Über Eats space will soon become Maine Shack.
Westword

"New England-Style Lobster House to Take Over Former Uber Eats Space"

The Frenchie dip, one of the sandwiches on the Pony Up menu.
The Frenchie dip, one of the sandwiches on the Pony Up menu.
Linnea Covington

"Here's What's Replacing the 9th Door Downtown: Pony Up"

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week
Mark Antonation

"Our Favorite Gas Station Eatery Takes Over Quixote's Spot on Broadway"

Officers Club is scheduled to open on June 18 in Lowry.
Officers Club is scheduled to open on June 18 in Lowry.
Mark Antonation

"First Look: Officers Club Aims for June 18 Opening in Lowry"

Jose Beteta is part of Raices Brewing ownership group.
Jose Beteta is part of Raices Brewing ownership group.
Raices Brewing

"Latino-Owned Raices Brewing Will Cross Bridges When It Opens in Sun Valley"

You don't need to rush out the door to be the first in line at every new restaurant opening; there are plenty of old favorites that still need your love. Better yet, do a bang-bang dinner by visiting two spots in one night — an old Denver classic and it's new Denver counterpart. Take a look at our five pairings to use as your culinary guide — then get ready for a new set next week.

What did we miss? Keep an eye open for other restaurant and bar openings and closings around town, and let us know what you spot in a comment or by emailing cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

