Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Since 2013, Denver coffee fanatics have been revving up their engines with Method Roasters coffee poured at various venues, but now the company has a cafe with its own name on it. Method Collective debuted on June 12 in LoHi in a new development built on the footprint of the old Dickinson Plaza.

And where a number of restaurants — Telegraph, Grey Cactus, Cafe|Bar — have come and gone on East Alameda Avenue, a new venture called Bon Ami Bistro & Creperie, from the owners of La Merise in Cherry Creek, is now dishing up Gallic charm.