Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This week brought us Nashville hot chicken, Latin American street food, Japanese ramen and cuisine from India and Nepal. We also took a closer look at the new Ramble Hotel, with its food and cocktail program from Death & Co, which opened last weekend.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of May 7 to 13, 2018, plus links to our opening reports:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

The Budlong Hot Chicken, Food Truck

Chocklo, 6830 South Yosemite Street, Centennial

Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro, 11903 West Sixth Avenue, Lakewood

Fifty300 (inside the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel), 3801 Quebec Street

Gaijin Ramen & Yakitori (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Hangar 101 Bar & Grill, 7575 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood

Red Rocks Beer Garden, 116 Stone Street, Morrison

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 1489 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

Sapor Coffee, 2795 Speer Boulevard