Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This week brought us Nashville hot chicken, Latin American street food, Japanese ramen and cuisine from India and Nepal. We also took a closer look at the new Ramble Hotel, with its food and cocktail program from Death & Co, which opened last weekend.
Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of May 7 to 13, 2018, plus links to our opening reports:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Budlong Hot Chicken, Food Truck
Chocklo, 6830 South Yosemite Street, Centennial
Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro, 11903 West Sixth Avenue, Lakewood
Fifty300 (inside the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel), 3801 Quebec Street
Gaijin Ramen & Yakitori (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Hangar 101 Bar & Grill, 7575 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Red Rocks Beer Garden, 116 Stone Street, Morrison
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 1489 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Sapor Coffee, 2795 Speer Boulevard
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"The Budlong Hot Chicken Officially Launches Today"
"Chocklo Serves Latin American Street Food in Centennial"
"Injoi Chef Adds Gaijin Ramen & Yakitori to Zeppelin Station"
"First Look: Death & Co Makes Denver Debut at the Ramble Hotel"
"Dead Battery Club Offers Coffee and Cocktail Bar to Unplug or Recharge"
For the rest of May, expect more big openings, including Super Mega Bien (from the Work & Class team), which will open next week at the Ramble Hotel; Wendell's, a new breakfast joint on Tennyson Street; and the first new Chipotle to open in Denver in more than two years, coming to 4490 Peoria Street on May 14.
Every week, we post all the restaurant openings and closings around town. At the end of the year, we offer a comprehensive list. Here's the one from 2017.
Have you spotted any restaurant openings or closings that aren't on our list? Leave a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
