All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

The Post Brewing Company spread its wings a little further in Boulder County this week, opening a new location (complete with a brewing system) on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall to join the original Lafayette fried chicken joint. Other recent new arrivals include a Mexican-style hamburger and hot dog joint on South Federal Boulevard, the latest Snarf's outpost (this one in a former Sinclair gas station), and a second location for the Soul Kitchen (which originally got its start as Kirk's Soul Kitchen in Aurora). Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings this week (with no closings to report):
Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week:*
Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 1516 Wazee Street
Intersections, 8241 Northfield Boulevard
Los Mangos, 920 South Federal Boulevard
The Post Brewing Company, 2027 13th Street, Boulder
Snarf's, 1490 South Broadway
The Soul Kitchen, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Here are links to our original coverage of openings this week:
The Post Brewing Company Readies for Thursday Opening
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Los Mangos Delivers a Street-Worthy Sonoran Hot Dog on Federal Boulevard
We round up restaurant openings and closings every week to keep you informed of what's happening in the Denver dining scene. Take a look at last week's Open and Shut Cases.
What did we miss? Leave us a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!