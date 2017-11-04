All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Truck on in to the newest outpost of the Post Brewing Company.

The Post Brewing Company spread its wings a little further in Boulder County this week, opening a new location (complete with a brewing system) on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall to join the original Lafayette fried chicken joint. Other recent new arrivals include a Mexican-style hamburger and hot dog joint on South Federal Boulevard, the latest Snarf's outpost (this one in a former Sinclair gas station), and a second location for the Soul Kitchen (which originally got its start as Kirk's Soul Kitchen in Aurora). Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings this week (with no closings to report):

Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week:*

Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 1516 Wazee Street

Intersections, 8241 Northfield Boulevard

Los Mangos, 920 South Federal Boulevard

The Post Brewing Company, 2027 13th Street, Boulder

Snarf's, 1490 South Broadway

The Soul Kitchen, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.