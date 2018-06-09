Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Gypsy Q launched its party-bus-turned-barbecue-truck in a lot behind a warehouse at 3410 Brighton Boulevard this week. The spot is a little tricky to find, but chef/owner Nick Shankland just got permission to set up the truck inside the cavernous, empty warehouse, so not only is it easier to find, but it's shadier on sunny summer days. If you're coming by car on Brighton Boulevard, look for the Gypsy Q sandwich-board signs.

Hi Tide, a Hawaiian-style poke joint, just opened in the former Americatus spot on Larimer Street, next to the original Los Chingones. By now, you should know the drill (especially given the number of these places that have opened in the last year): raw, marinated fish atop rice or salad. And, yes, the "e" in poke is pronounced.

Puerto Rican eatery El Coqui d'Aqui closed shortly after making our list of favorite food-truck-to-restaurant stories, and it's been replaced by Pupusas Lover, a Salvadoran restaurant specializing in the fat, stuffed tortilla pockets that are as good a consolation as any for those missing their mofongo and arroz con habichuelas.