Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Gypsy Q launched its party-bus-turned-barbecue-truck in a lot behind a warehouse at 3410 Brighton Boulevard this week. The spot is a little tricky to find, but chef/owner Nick Shankland just got permission to set up the truck inside the cavernous, empty warehouse, so not only is it easier to find, but it's shadier on sunny summer days. If you're coming by car on Brighton Boulevard, look for the Gypsy Q sandwich-board signs.
Hi Tide, a Hawaiian-style poke joint, just opened in the former Americatus spot on Larimer Street, next to the original Los Chingones. By now, you should know the drill (especially given the number of these places that have opened in the last year): raw, marinated fish atop rice or salad. And, yes, the "e" in poke is pronounced.
Puerto Rican eatery El Coqui d'Aqui closed shortly after making our list of favorite food-truck-to-restaurant stories, and it's been replaced by Pupusas Lover, a Salvadoran restaurant specializing in the fat, stuffed tortilla pockets that are as good a consolation as any for those missing their mofongo and arroz con habichuelas.
Here's our complete list of restaurant openings and closings for the week of June 4 through June 10, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Gypsy Q, 3410 Brighton Boulevard
Hi Tide, 2449 Larimer Street
Hungry Wolf BBQ & Catfish, 9865 East Hampden Avenue
Miami Vibez, 1523 Market Street
Odell Brewing Co., 2945 Larimer Street
Pupusas Lover, 2236 South Colorado Boulevard
The Sportsbook Bar & Grill Wash Park, 266B South Downing Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
El Coqui d'Aqui, 2236 South Colorado Boulevard
"The Sportsbook Bar & Grill Takes Over One of Denver's Most Hidden Spots"
"Gypsy Q Is Denver's Most Hidden Barbecue Joint"
"Odell Brewing Serves Both Classic and Trendy Beers at New RiNo Taproom"
Odell isn't the only new brewery to open this year, even though a few have also closed. The craft-beer scene is getting harder and harder to keep up with; neighborhood nano-breweries seem to come and go almost as quickly as the food trucks that serve them.
Fortunately, beer festivals are a great way to keep up with the latest beers without driving all over town to hit every tap room. We just listed the ten best summer beer festivals; hit all of these, and you won't fall too far behind on your New England hazy IPAs, sour saisons and pastry stouts.
Did we miss a recent opening or closing? Let us know in a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
