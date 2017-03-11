menu

Ten Reasons to Head to RiNo, Denver's Trendiest Food Destination

Ten Reasons to Check Out the Broadway Restaurant Scene


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Reasons to Head to RiNo, Denver's Trendiest Food Destination

Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Squid-ink pasta at Dio Mio, one of RiNo's best new restaurants.
Squid-ink pasta at Dio Mio, one of RiNo's best new restaurants.
Danielle Lirette
A A

A trendsetting neighborhood needs a trendy name — and so RiNo became more than just a moniker for the arts district founded over a decade ago: It's now one of the top destinations for dining and nightlife in Denver. If you haven't visited recently, you're missing out on great seafood, pasta, burgers and beer. But there are still a few old-school joints hanging on to remind newcomers of the city's history. Here are our ten most recent RiNo food and drink headlines, along with links to the original stories.

The original Austin Uchi, which will soon add a RiNo location.EXPAND
The original Austin Uchi, which will soon add a RiNo location.
Flickr/Daniel X. O'Niell

Austin Sensation Uchi Will Soon Sprout in RiNo

Beers and barrels will soon be joined by pizza at BSB.
Beers and barrels will soon be joined by pizza at BSB.
Courtesy of Black Shirt Brewing

Black Shirt Brewing Plans to Open Pizza Restaurant in Taproom

Ash Mobile Kitchen calls RiNo home every Friday.EXPAND
Ash Mobile Kitchen calls RiNo home every Friday.
Mark Antonation

100 Favorite Dishes: Sardine Toast at Ash Mobile Kitchen

Sunchoke mezzaluna with clementines shows Dio Mio's creative side.EXPAND
Sunchoke mezzaluna with clementines shows Dio Mio's creative side.
Danielle Lirette

Dio Mio Rolls Out Some Superb Pasta Dishes in RiNo

The charcuterie board at Fish N Beer is one of RiNo's top draws.EXPAND
The charcuterie board at Fish N Beer is one of RiNo's top draws.
Danielle Lirette

You'll Get Hooked by Fish N Beer, a Real Keeper in RiNo

Chuburger is half of the new RiNo offerings from Oskar Blues, along with coffee and doughnuts at Hotbox Roasters.
Chuburger is half of the new RiNo offerings from Oskar Blues, along with coffee and doughnuts at Hotbox Roasters.
Mark Antonation

Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo

You'll soon be biting into a Shake Shack burger in RiNo.EXPAND
You'll soon be biting into a Shake Shack burger in RiNo.
Flickr/Vagueonthehow

Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

Chefs Alex Figura (left) and Spencer White celebrate the nuance of noodles.
Chefs Alex Figura (left) and Spencer White celebrate the nuance of noodles.
Holly Hursley

Alex Figura and Spencer White on Noodles, Fast-Casual Dining and Dio Mio

The traffic-stopping view into Il Posto from Larimer Street.EXPAND
The traffic-stopping view into Il Posto from Larimer Street.
Mark Antonation

First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home

Phil's Place is one of the neighborhood's last classic dive bars.EXPAND
Phil's Place is one of the neighborhood's last classic dive bars.
Mark Antonation

Phil's Place Is Your Neighborhood Bar on the East Side, Even If You Call It RiNo

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Fish N Beer
More Info
More Info

3510 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-248-3497

fishnbeerdenver.com

miles
Black Shirt Brewing
More Info
More Info

3719 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-993-2799

www.blackshirtbrewingco.com/index.php

miles
Dio Mio Handmade Pasta
More Info
More Info

3264 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-562-1965

www.diomiopasta.com

miles
Chuburger
More Info
More Info

3490 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

720-668-9167

oskarbluesfooderies.com/chuburger

miles
Chuburger
More Info
More Info

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd.
Longmont, CO 80501

303-776-1914

miles
Il Posto
More Info
More Info

2601 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-394-0100

www.ilpostodenver.com

miles
Phil's Place
More Info
More Info

3463 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-298-1559

miles
Comal
More Info
More Info

3455 Ringsby Court
Denver, Colorado 80216

303-292-0770

www.facebook.com/comalkitchen

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >