Ten Reasons to Head to RiNo, Denver's Trendiest Food Destination

Squid-ink pasta at Dio Mio, one of RiNo's best new restaurants. Danielle Lirette

A trendsetting neighborhood needs a trendy name — and so RiNo became more than just a moniker for the arts district founded over a decade ago: It's now one of the top destinations for dining and nightlife in Denver. If you haven't visited recently, you're missing out on great seafood, pasta, burgers and beer. But there are still a few old-school joints hanging on to remind newcomers of the city's history. Here are our ten most recent RiNo food and drink headlines, along with links to the original stories.

EXPAND The original Austin Uchi, which will soon add a RiNo location. Flickr/Daniel X. O'Niell

Austin Sensation Uchi Will Soon Sprout in RiNo

Beers and barrels will soon be joined by pizza at BSB. Courtesy of Black Shirt Brewing

Black Shirt Brewing Plans to Open Pizza Restaurant in Taproom

EXPAND Ash Mobile Kitchen calls RiNo home every Friday. Mark Antonation

100 Favorite Dishes: Sardine Toast at Ash Mobile Kitchen

EXPAND Sunchoke mezzaluna with clementines shows Dio Mio's creative side. Danielle Lirette

Dio Mio Rolls Out Some Superb Pasta Dishes in RiNo

EXPAND The charcuterie board at Fish N Beer is one of RiNo's top draws. Danielle Lirette

You'll Get Hooked by Fish N Beer, a Real Keeper in RiNo

Chuburger is half of the new RiNo offerings from Oskar Blues, along with coffee and doughnuts at Hotbox Roasters. Mark Antonation

Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo

EXPAND You'll soon be biting into a Shake Shack burger in RiNo. Flickr/Vagueonthehow

Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

Chefs Alex Figura (left) and Spencer White celebrate the nuance of noodles. Holly Hursley

Alex Figura and Spencer White on Noodles, Fast-Casual Dining and Dio Mio

EXPAND The traffic-stopping view into Il Posto from Larimer Street. Mark Antonation

First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home

EXPAND Phil's Place is one of the neighborhood's last classic dive bars. Mark Antonation

Phil's Place Is Your Neighborhood Bar on the East Side, Even If You Call It RiNo

